2023 US Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

U.S. Open

06/17/2023
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2023 US Open purse is set for $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,600,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the US Open prize money distribution chart.

The US Open field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in the third men's major of the year.

The 156-player field is recognized on the PGA Tour schedule, with it being the third major of the season on the 2021-2023 PGA Tour schedule. Qualifying for the event is conducted by the USGA.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 60 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All professional players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The 2023 US Open purse was increased by $2.5 million for this year's championship, competing with the other majors for the highest purse in major championship golf.

The event is played this year at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

This is the 35th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 50-event 2021-2023 season.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with majors getting 100 points for the winner, regardless of field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, a 10-year US Open exemption, as well berths into the next five years of the other three majors, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,600,000
2 $2,160,000
3 $1,413,430
4 $990,867
5 $825,297
6 $731,779
7 $659,727
8 $590,864
9 $534,753
10 $491,182
11 $448,249
12 $414,455
13 $386,187
14 $356,431
15 $330,926
16 $309,672
17 $292,669
18 $275,665
19 $258,662
20 $241,659
21 $226,993
22 $212,328
23 $198,088
24 $184,910
25 $173,433
26 $163,656
27 $156,217
28 $149,628
29 $143,252
30 $136,876
31 $130,500
32 $124,124
33 $117,747
34 $112,009
35 $107,333
36 $102,657
37 $98,194
38 $93,943
39 $89,692
40 $85,441
41 $81,190
42 $76,939
43 $72,689
44 $68,438
45 $64,187
46 $60,361
47 $56,535
48 $52,922
49 $50,797
50 $48,671
51 $47,396
52 $46,333
53 $45,483
54 $45,058
55 $44,633
56 $44,208
57 $43,783
58 $43,358
59 $42,933
60 $42,508
61 $42,083

