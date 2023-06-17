The 2023 US Open purse is set for $20 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,600,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the US Open prize money distribution chart.

The US Open field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in the third men's major of the year.

The 156-player field is recognized on the PGA Tour schedule, with it being the third major of the season on the 2021-2023 PGA Tour schedule. Qualifying for the event is conducted by the USGA.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 60 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All professional players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The 2023 US Open purse was increased by $2.5 million for this year's championship, competing with the other majors for the highest purse in major championship golf.

The event is played this year at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif.

This is the 35th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 50-event 2021-2023 season.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with majors getting 100 points for the winner, regardless of field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, a 10-year US Open exemption, as well berths into the next five years of the other three majors, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 US Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout