When is the last time Rickie Fowler won a PGA Tour tournament?

Rickie Fowler has five PGA Tour wins in his career. Several years ago, he was on a career trajectory that set himself up to be one of the greats because of how frequently he won at a young age and how often he contended in majors.

In 2022, Fowler is at a crossroads in his career as a long drought without a PGA Tour -- or major championship -- win continues.

The last time Rickie Fowler won a PGA Tour event had been the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona. He overcame a snakebitten past in the event and a horrible run in the final round to get to the finish line and hoist his fifth PGA Tour title.

Despite medal-stand finishes in all four majors -- including a sweep of top-five finishes in 2014 -- Fowler is yet to win a major championship.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Fowler has been working on improving his golf swing, trying to make his mechanics more reliable under pressure-packed situations. During that work, Fowler has fallen hard, losing grip of his complete game, particularly his esteemed short game. Once he got back with Butch Harmon as his teacher in the fall of 2022, Fowler began to improve rapidly as he started racking up top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour.

However, a win for Fowler could be the confidence boost he needs to believe more in what he's worked on and take the biggest step in his career, especially as he has returned to his old teacher, Butch Harmon, in search of a reset.