Rickie Fowler’s tattoos: A look at all three of them

Rickie Fowler has three tattoos, and you have probably seen at least two of them, particularly since his win at the 2017 Honda Classic was his first win with all three on his body. However, it has been four years since his last win, and now people are seeing his ink again at the 2023 US Open.

Fowler's third and final tattoo he picked up in the fall of 2016, and it's a tattoo on his right forearm of the Olympic rings logo. He has that because he represented the United States in the 2016 Rio Olympics in golf, and he wanted to remember the experience in a way similar to how a lot of Olympians do: with a tattoo.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

That third tattoo joined the G tattoo on his left elbow, which Fowler explained as done in honor of Georgia Veach, daughter of Chad Veach, pastor of The City Church in Seattle, and his wife Julia. At 4 months old, Georgia was diagnosed with lissencephaly, also known as “smooth brain," a rare brain disorder defined by the absence of folds in the cerebral cortex. Fowler met Veach through Bubba Watson.

The original tattoo Fowler got was in honor of his late swing coach Barry McDonnell. Nowadays, Fowler works with Butch Harmon, and there is no visible tattoo representing Harmon on his body.

Neither is there a visible tattoo in recognition of his wife, Allison Stokke, or of their child together. Of course, Fowler could have plenty of tattoos that we can't see because they're covered by his golf clothes. However, it is exceeding rare for golfers to have a single visible tattoo, so Fowler is a bit of a trendsetter in that regard.