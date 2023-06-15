US Open records: Lowest 18-, 36-, 54- and 72-hole scores

The US Open record book is filled with low scores, despite the fact that the major championship is considered "Golf's Toughest Test" by the presenting USGA. In some years, either courses and setups allow players to score well, or the weather doesn't co-operate or some players go out and set new US Open scoring records.

In US Open history, the 72-hole scoring record is 268, with Rory McIlroy winning the 2011 US Open at Congressional Country Club in Maryland with a 16-under total. Martin Kaymer has the second-best 72-hole total in US Open history with a 9-under 271 to win in 2014 at Pinehurst No. 2.

Tiger Woods has the third-best US Open 72-hole total with 12-under 272 in 2000, along with Jim Furyk in 2003, Lee Janzen in 1993 and Jack Nicklaus in 1980. Only two players, Woods and McIlroy, have ever finished the US Open at 10 under or better through 72 holes. Only 11 players have ever reached 10 under par at any point in the US Open.

Martin Kaymer owns the US Open 36-hole scoring record with 65-65--130 at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014. Rory McIlroy holds the US Open 54-hole scoring record of 65-66-68--199 at Congressional Country Club in 2011.

With the first three rounds at the 2017 US Open finished, five players set the all-time US Open record for the most players at 10 under or better through 54 holes in the event. Brian Harman led at 12-under 204, with Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas at 11-under 205. Rickie Fowler was at 10-under 206. Harman still holds the 54-hole scoring mark.

The US Open scoring record in relation to par for a 72-hole event is owned by Rory McIlroy, who reached 17 under at Congressional before winning on 16 under par.

The lowest single 18-hole round in US Open history is 62, set by Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele in the first round of the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, setting the lowest first-round score as well.

The prior 18-hole record in any round of the US Open was 63, shot by six players, starting with Johnny Miller to win the 1974 US Open at Oakmont and most recently by Tommy Fleetwood in the final round of the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills.