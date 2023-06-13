US Open history, results and past winners

The US Open is the PGA Tour's third major championship on the schedule, with the event having been conducted by the USGA since it was founded in 1895.

The event, which has been around even before the founding of the PGA of America, much less the PGA Tour, is considered one of the biggest tournaments in golf. Since it began, the event has been considered a major on the PGA Tour schedule, and all champions are considered major winners in PGA Tour history.

Three players share the tournament record for the most wins with two: Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Willie Anderson. Two players -- Hale Irwin and Tiger Woods -- have won three titles.

The US Open has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the USGA moving the event to a battery of venues that form a rotation of sorts.

US Open format

The US Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 60 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a two-hole, aggregate-score playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

Most frequent US Open hosts

Oakmont Country Club: 9 Baltursol Golf Club: 7 Winged Foot: 6 Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6 Olympic Club: 5 Shinnecock Hills: 5

US Open past sponsors

US Open has had a singular name over the years:

1895-present: US Open

US Open history & results