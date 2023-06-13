US Open history, results and past winners

The US Open is the PGA Tour's third major championship on the schedule, with the event having been conducted by the USGA since it was founded in 1895.
The event, which has been around even before the founding of the PGA of America, much less the PGA Tour, is considered one of the biggest tournaments in golf. Since it began, the event has been considered a major on the PGA Tour schedule, and all champions are considered major winners in PGA Tour history.
Three players share the tournament record for the most wins with two: Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Willie Anderson. Two players -- Hale Irwin and Tiger Woods -- have won three titles.
The US Open has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the USGA moving the event to a battery of venues that form a rotation of sorts.
US Open format
The US Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 60 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a two-hole, aggregate-score playoff is conducted to determine a winner.
Most frequent US Open hosts
- Oakmont Country Club: 9
- Baltursol Golf Club: 7
- Winged Foot: 6
- Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6
- Olympic Club: 5
- Shinnecock Hills: 5
US Open past sponsors
US Open has had a singular name over the years:
- 1895-present: US Open
US Open history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|HOST
|CITY/STATE
|2022
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|274
|−6
|1
|$3,150,000
|The Country Club (Composite Course)
|Brookline, Massachusetts
|2021
|Jon Rahm
|278
|−6
|1
|$2,250,000
|Torrey Pines (South Course)
|San Diego, California
|2020
|Bryson DeChambeau
|274
|−6
|6
|$2,250,000
|Winged Foot (West Course)
|Mamaroneck, New York
|2019
|Gary Woodland
|271
|−13
|3
|$2,250,000
|Pebble Beach
|Pebble Beach, California
|2018
|Brooks Koepka (2)
|281
|1
|1
|$2,160,000
|Shinnecock Hills
|Shinnecock Hills, New York
|2017
|Brooks Koepka
|272
|−16
|4
|$2,160,000
|Erin Hills
|Erin, Wisconsin
|2016
|Dustin Johnson
|276
|−4
|3
|$1,800,000
|Oakmont
|Oakmont, Pennsylvania
|2015
|Jordan Spieth
|275
|−5
|1
|$1,800,000
|Chambers Bay
|University Place, Washington
|2014
|Martin Kaymer
|271
|−9
|8
|$1,620,000
|Pinehurst Resort (Course No. 2)
|Pinehurst, North Carolina
|2013
|Justin Rose
|281
|1
|2
|$1,440,000
|Merion (East Course)
|Ardmore, Pennsylvania
|2012
|Webb Simpson
|281
|1
|1
|$1,440,000
|Olympic Club (Lake Course)
|San Francisco, California[a]
|2011
|Rory McIlroy
|268
|−16
|8
|$1,440,000
|Congressional (Blue Course)
|Bethesda, Maryland
|2010
|Graeme McDowell
|284
|E
|1
|$1,350,000
|Pebble Beach
|Pebble Beach, California
|2009
|Lucas Glover
|276
|−4
|2
|$1,350,000
|Bethpage State Park (Black Course)
|Farmingdale, New York[b]
|2008
|Tiger Woods (3)
|283
|−1
|PO
|$1,350,000
|Torrey Pines (South Course)
|San Diego, California
|2007
|Ángel Cabrera
|285
|5
|1
|$1,260,000
|Oakmont
|Oakmont, Pennsylvania
|2006
|Geoff Ogilvy
|285
|5
|1
|$1,225,000
|Winged Foot (West Course)
|Mamaroneck, New York
|2005
|Michael Campbell
|280
|E
|2
|$1,170,000
|Pinehurst Resort (Course No. 2)
|Pinehurst, North Carolina
|2004
|Retief Goosen (2)
|276
|−4
|2
|$1,125,000
|Shinnecock Hills
|Shinnecock Hills, New York
|2003
|Jim Furyk
|272
|−8
|3
|$1,080,000
|Olympia Fields (North Course)
|Olympia Fields, Illinois
|2002
|Tiger Woods (2)
|277
|−3
|3
|$1,000,000
|Bethpage State Park (Black Course)
|Farmingdale, New York[b]
|2001
|Retief Goosen
|276
|−4
|PO
|$900,000
|Southern Hills
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|272
|−12
|15
|$800,000
|Pebble Beach
|Pebble Beach, California
|1999
|Payne Stewart (2)
|279
|−1
|1
|$625,000
|Pinehurst Resort (Course No. 2)
|Pinehurst, North Carolina
|1998
|Lee Janzen (2)
|280
|E
|1
|$535,000
|Olympic Club (Lake Course)
|San Francisco, California[a]
|1997
|Ernie Els (2)
|276
|−4
|1
|$465,000
|Congressional (Blue Course)
|Bethesda, Maryland
|1996
|Steve Jones
|278
|−2
|1
|$425,000
|Oakland Hills (South Course)
|Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
|1995
|Corey Pavin
|280
|E
|2
|$350,000
|Shinnecock Hills
|Shinnecock Hills, New York
|1994
|Ernie Els
|279
|−5
|PO
|$320,000
|Oakmont
|Plum, Pennsylvania
|1993
|Lee Janzen
|272
|−8
|2
|$290,000
|Baltusrol (Lower Course)
|Springfield, New Jersey
|1992
|Tom Kite
|285
|−3
|2
|$275,000
|Pebble Beach
|Pebble Beach, California
|1991
|Payne Stewart
|282
|−6
|PO
|$235,000
|Hazeltine National
|Chaska, Minnesota
|1990
|Hale Irwin (3)
|280
|−8
|PO
|$220,000
|Medinah (Course No. 3)
|Medinah, Illinois
|1989
|Curtis Strange (2)
|278
|−2
|1
|$200,000
|Oak Hill (East Course)
|Rochester, New York[c]
|1988
|Curtis Strange
|278
|−6
|PO
|$180,000
|The Country Club (Composite Course)
|Brookline, Massachusetts
|1987
|Scott Simpson
|277
|−3
|1
|$150,000
|Olympic Club (Lake Course)
|San Francisco, California[a]
|1986
|Raymond Floyd
|279
|−1
|2
|$115,000
|Shinnecock Hills
|Shinnecock Hills, New York
|1985
|Andy North (2)
|279
|−1
|1
|$103,000
|Oakland Hills (South Course)
|Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
|1984
|Fuzzy Zoeller
|276
|−4
|PO
|$94,000
|Winged Foot (West Course)
|Mamaroneck, New York
|1983
|Larry Nelson
|280
|−4
|1
|$72,000
|Oakmont
|Plum, Pennsylvania
|1982
|Tom Watson
|282
|−6
|2
|$60,000
|Pebble Beach
|Pebble Beach, California
|1981
|David Graham
|273
|−7
|3
|$55,000
|Merion (East Course)
|Ardmore, Pennsylvania
|1980
|Jack Nicklaus (4)
|272
|−8
|2
|$55,000
|Baltusrol (Lower Course)
|Springfield, New Jersey
|1979
|Hale Irwin (2)
|284
|E
|2
|$50,000
|Inverness Club
|Toledo, Ohio
|1978
|Andy North
|285
|1
|1
|$45,000
|Cherry Hills
|Cherry Hills Village, Colorado
|1977
|Hubert Green
|278
|−2
|1
|$45,000
|Southern Hills
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|1976
|Jerry Pate
|277
|−3
|2
|$42,000
|Atlanta Athletic Club (Highlands Course)
|Duluth, Georgia[d]
|1975
|Lou Graham
|287
|3
|PO
|$40,000
|Medinah (Course No. 3)
|Medinah, Illinois
|1974
|Hale Irwin
|287
|7
|2
|$35,000
|Winged Foot (West Course)
|Mamaroneck, New York
|1973
|Johnny Miller
|279
|−5
|1
|$35,000
|Oakmont
|Plum, Pennsylvania
|1972
|Jack Nicklaus (3)
|290
|2
|3
|$30,000
|Pebble Beach
|Pebble Beach, California
|1971
|Lee Trevino (2)
|280
|E
|PO
|$30,000
|Merion (East Course)
|Ardmore, Pennsylvania
|1970
|Tony Jacklin
|281
|−7
|7
|$30,000
|Hazeltine National
|Chaska, Minnesota
|1969
|Orville Moody
|281
|1
|1
|$30,000
|Champions (Cypress Creek Course)
|Houston, Texas
|1968
|Lee Trevino
|275
|−5
|4
|$30,000
|Oak Hill (East Course)
|Rochester, New York[c]
|1967
|Jack Nicklaus (2)
|275
|−5
|4
|$30,000
|Baltusrol (Lower Course)
|Springfield, New Jersey
|1966
|Billy Casper (2)
|278
|−2
|PO
|$26,500
|Olympic Club (Lake Course)
|San Francisco, California[a]
|1965
|Gary Player
|282
|2
|PO
|$26,000
|Bellerive
|St. Louis, Missouri[e]
|1964
|Ken Venturi
|278
|−2
|4
|$17,000
|Congressional (Blue Course)
|Bethesda, Maryland
|1963
|Julius Boros (2)
|293
|9
|PO
|$17,500
|The Country Club (Composite Course)
|Brookline, Massachusetts
|1962
|Jack Nicklaus
|283
|−1
|PO
|$17,500
|Oakmont
|Plum, Pennsylvania
|1961
|Gene Littler
|281
|1
|1
|$14,000
|Oakland Hills (South Course)
|Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
|1960
|Arnold Palmer
|280
|−4
|2
|$14,400
|Cherry Hills
|Cherry Hills Village, Colorado
|1959
|Billy Casper
|282
|2
|1
|$12,000
|Winged Foot (West Course)
|Mamaroneck, New York
|1958
|Tommy Bolt
|283
|3
|4
|$8,000
|Southern Hills
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|1957
|Dick Mayer
|282
|2
|PO
|$7,200
|Inverness Club
|Toledo, Ohio
|1956
|Cary Middlecoff (2)
|281
|1
|1
|$6,000
|Oak Hill (East Course)
|Rochester, New York[c]
|1955
|Jack Fleck
|287
|7
|PO
|$6,000
|Olympic Club (Lake Course)
|San Francisco, California[a]
|1954
|Ed Furgol
|284
|4
|1
|$6,000
|Baltusrol (Lower Course)
|Springfield, New Jersey
|1953
|Ben Hogan (4)
|283
|−5
|6
|$5,000
|Oakmont
|Plum, Pennsylvania
|1952
|Julius Boros
|281
|1
|4
|$4,000
|Northwood Club
|Dallas, Texas
|1951
|Ben Hogan (3)
|287
|7
|2
|$4,000
|Oakland Hills (South Course)
|Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
|1950
|Ben Hogan (2)
|287
|7
|PO
|$4,000
|Merion (East Course)
|Ardmore, Pennsylvania
|1949
|Cary Middlecoff
|286
|2
|1
|$2,000
|Medinah (Course No. 3)
|Medinah, Illinois
|1948
|Ben Hogan
|276
|−8
|2
|$2,000
|Riviera
|Pacific Palisades, California[f]
|1947
|Lew Worsham
|282
|−2
|PO
|$2,500
|St. Louis
|Ladue, Missouri
|1946
|Lloyd Mangrum
|284
|−4
|PO
|$1,833
|Canterbury
|Beachwood, Ohio
|1945
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1944
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1943
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1942
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1941
|Craig Wood
|284
|4
|3
|$1,000
|Colonial
|Fort Worth, Texas
|1940
|Lawson Little
|287
|−1
|PO
|$1,000
|Canterbury
|Beachwood, Ohio
|1939
|Byron Nelson
|284
|−4
|PO
|$1,000
|Philadelphia (Spring Mill Course)
|Gladwyne, Pennsylvania
|1938
|Ralph Guldahl (2)
|284
|E
|6
|$1,000
|Cherry Hills
|Cherry Hills Village, Colorado
|1937
|Ralph Guldahl
|281
|1
|2
|$1,000
|Oakland Hills (South Course)
|Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
|1936
|Tony Manero
|282
|−2
|2
|$1,000
|Baltusrol (Upper Course)
|Springfield, New Jersey
|1935
|Sam Parks Jr.
|299
|11
|2
|$1,000
|Oakmont
|Plum, Pennsylvania
|1934
|Olin Dutra
|293
|13
|1
|$1,000
|Merion (East Course)
|Ardmore, Pennsylvania
|1933
|Johnny Goodman (a)
|287
|−1
|1
|$1,000
|North Shore
|Glenview, Illinois
|1932
|Gene Sarazen (2)
|286
|6
|3
|$1,000
|Fresh Meadow
|Queens, New York
|1931
|Billy Burke
|292
|4
|PO
|$1,750
|Inverness Club
|Toledo, Ohio
|1930
|Bobby Jones (a) (4)
|287
|−1
|2
|$1,000
|Interlachen
|Edina, Minnesota
|1929
|Bobby Jones (a) (3)
|294
|PO
|$1,000
|Winged Foot (West Course)
|Mamaroneck, New York
|1928
|Johnny Farrell
|294
|PO
|$500
|Olympia Fields (North Course)
|Olympia Fields, Illinois
|1927
|Tommy Armour
|301
|PO
|$500
|Oakmont
|Plum, Pennsylvania
|1926
|Bobby Jones (a) (2)
|293
|1
|$500
|Scioto
|Columbus, Ohio
|1925
|Willie Macfarlane
|291
|PO
|$500
|Worcester
|Worcester, Massachusetts
|1924
|Cyril Walker
|297
|3
|$500
|Oakland Hills (South Course)
|Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
|1923
|Bobby Jones (a)
|296
|PO
|$500
|Inwood
|Inwood, New York
|1922
|Gene Sarazen
|288
|1
|$500
|Skokie
|Glencoe, Illinois
|1921
|Jim Barnes
|289
|9
|$500
|Columbia
|Chevy Chase, Maryland
|1920
|Ted Ray
|295
|1
|$500
|Inverness Club
|Toledo, Ohio
|1919
|Walter Hagen (2)
|301
|PO
|$500
|Brae Burn (Main Course)
|West Newton, Massachusetts
|1918
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1917
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1916
|Chick Evans (a)
|286
|2
|$300
|The Minikahda Club
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|1915
|Jerome Travers (a)
|297
|1
|$300
|Baltusrol (Revised Course)
|Springfield, New Jersey
|1914
|Walter Hagen
|290
|1
|$300
|Midlothian
|Midlothian, Illinois
|1913
|Francis Ouimet (a)
|304
|PO
|$300
|The Country Club
|Brookline, Massachusetts
|1912
|John McDermott (2)
|294
|2
|$300
|Country Club of Buffalo
|Buffalo, New York
|1911
|John McDermott
|307
|PO
|$300
|Chicago
|Wheaton, Illinois
|1910
|Alex Smith (2)
|298
|PO
|$300
|Philadelphia Cricket Club (St. Martin's Course)
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|1909
|George Sargent
|290
|4
|$300
|Englewood
|Englewood, New Jersey
|1908
|Fred McLeod
|322
|PO
|$300
|Myopia Hunt Club
|South Hamilton, Massachusetts
|1907
|Alec Ross
|302
|2
|$300
|Philadelphia Cricket Club (St. Martin's Course)
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|1906
|Alex Smith
|295
|7
|$300
|Onwentsia Club
|Lake Forest, Illinois
|1905
|Willie Anderson (4)
|314
|2
|$200
|Myopia Hunt Club
|South Hamilton, Massachusetts
|1904
|Willie Anderson (3)
|303
|4
|$200
|Glen View Club
|Golf, Illinois
|1903
|Willie Anderson (2)
|307
|PO
|$200
|Baltusrol (Original Course)
|Springfield, New Jersey
|1902
|Laurie Auchterlonie
|307
|6
|$200
|Garden City
|Garden City, New York
|1901
|Willie Anderson
|331
|PO
|$200
|Myopia Hunt Club
|South Hamilton, Massachusetts
|1900
|Harry Vardon
|313
|2
|$200
|Chicago
|Wheaton, Illinois
|1899
|Willie Smith
|315
|11
|$150
|Baltimore (Roland Park Course)
|Baltimore, Maryland
|1898
|Fred Herd
|328
|7
|$150
|Myopia Hunt Club
|South Hamilton, Massachusetts
|1897
|Joe Lloyd
|162
|1
|$150
|Chicago
|Wheaton, Illinois
|1896
|James Foulis
|152
|3
|$150
|Shinnecock Hills
|Shinnecock Hills, New York
|1895
|Horace Rawlins
|173
|2
|$150
|Newport
|Newport, Rhode Island