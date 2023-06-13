US Open history, results and past winners
U.S. Open

US Open history, results and past winners

06/13/2023
Golf News Net
The USGA logo
The US Open is the PGA Tour's third major championship on the schedule, with the event having been conducted by the USGA since it was founded in 1895.

The event, which has been around even before the founding of the PGA of America, much less the PGA Tour, is considered one of the biggest tournaments in golf. Since it began, the event has been considered a major on the PGA Tour schedule, and all champions are considered major winners in PGA Tour history.

Three players share the tournament record for the most wins with two: Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Willie Anderson. Two players -- Hale Irwin and Tiger Woods -- have won three titles.

The US Open has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the USGA moving the event to a battery of venues that form a rotation of sorts.

US Open format

The US Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 156 players, is reduced to the top 60 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a two-hole, aggregate-score playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

Most frequent US Open hosts

  1. Oakmont Country Club: 9
  2. Baltursol Golf Club: 7
  3. Winged Foot: 6
  4. Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6
  5. Olympic Club: 5
  6. Shinnecock Hills: 5

US Open past sponsors

US Open has had a singular name over the years:

  • 1895-present: US Open

US Open history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY HOST CITY/STATE
2022 Matt Fitzpatrick 274 −6 1 $3,150,000 The Country Club (Composite Course) Brookline, Massachusetts
2021 Jon Rahm 278 −6 1 $2,250,000 Torrey Pines (South Course) San Diego, California
2020 Bryson DeChambeau 274 −6 6 $2,250,000 Winged Foot (West Course) Mamaroneck, New York
2019 Gary Woodland 271 −13 3 $2,250,000 Pebble Beach Pebble Beach, California
2018 Brooks Koepka (2) 281 1 1 $2,160,000 Shinnecock Hills Shinnecock Hills, New York
2017 Brooks Koepka 272 −16 4 $2,160,000 Erin Hills Erin, Wisconsin
2016 Dustin Johnson 276 −4 3 $1,800,000 Oakmont Oakmont, Pennsylvania
2015 Jordan Spieth 275 −5 1 $1,800,000 Chambers Bay University Place, Washington
2014 Martin Kaymer 271 −9 8 $1,620,000 Pinehurst Resort (Course No. 2) Pinehurst, North Carolina
2013 Justin Rose 281 1 2 $1,440,000 Merion (East Course) Ardmore, Pennsylvania
2012 Webb Simpson 281 1 1 $1,440,000 Olympic Club (Lake Course) San Francisco, California[a]
2011 Rory McIlroy 268 −16 8 $1,440,000 Congressional (Blue Course) Bethesda, Maryland
2010 Graeme McDowell 284 E 1 $1,350,000 Pebble Beach Pebble Beach, California
2009 Lucas Glover 276 −4 2 $1,350,000 Bethpage State Park (Black Course) Farmingdale, New York[b]
2008 Tiger Woods (3) 283 −1 PO $1,350,000 Torrey Pines (South Course) San Diego, California
2007 Ángel Cabrera 285 5 1 $1,260,000 Oakmont Oakmont, Pennsylvania
2006 Geoff Ogilvy 285 5 1 $1,225,000 Winged Foot (West Course) Mamaroneck, New York
2005 Michael Campbell 280 E 2 $1,170,000 Pinehurst Resort (Course No. 2) Pinehurst, North Carolina
2004 Retief Goosen (2) 276 −4 2 $1,125,000 Shinnecock Hills Shinnecock Hills, New York
2003 Jim Furyk 272 −8 3 $1,080,000 Olympia Fields (North Course) Olympia Fields, Illinois
2002 Tiger Woods (2) 277 −3 3 $1,000,000 Bethpage State Park (Black Course) Farmingdale, New York[b]
2001 Retief Goosen 276 −4 PO $900,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Oklahoma
2000 Tiger Woods 272 −12 15 $800,000 Pebble Beach Pebble Beach, California
1999 Payne Stewart (2) 279 −1 1 $625,000 Pinehurst Resort (Course No. 2) Pinehurst, North Carolina
1998 Lee Janzen (2) 280 E 1 $535,000 Olympic Club (Lake Course) San Francisco, California[a]
1997 Ernie Els (2) 276 −4 1 $465,000 Congressional (Blue Course) Bethesda, Maryland
1996 Steve Jones 278 −2 1 $425,000 Oakland Hills (South Course) Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
1995 Corey Pavin 280 E 2 $350,000 Shinnecock Hills Shinnecock Hills, New York
1994 Ernie Els 279 −5 PO $320,000 Oakmont Plum, Pennsylvania
1993 Lee Janzen 272 −8 2 $290,000 Baltusrol (Lower Course) Springfield, New Jersey
1992 Tom Kite 285 −3 2 $275,000 Pebble Beach Pebble Beach, California
1991 Payne Stewart 282 −6 PO $235,000 Hazeltine National Chaska, Minnesota
1990 Hale Irwin (3) 280 −8 PO $220,000 Medinah (Course No. 3) Medinah, Illinois
1989 Curtis Strange (2) 278 −2 1 $200,000 Oak Hill (East Course) Rochester, New York[c]
1988 Curtis Strange 278 −6 PO $180,000 The Country Club (Composite Course) Brookline, Massachusetts
1987 Scott Simpson 277 −3 1 $150,000 Olympic Club (Lake Course) San Francisco, California[a]
1986 Raymond Floyd 279 −1 2 $115,000 Shinnecock Hills Shinnecock Hills, New York
1985 Andy North (2) 279 −1 1 $103,000 Oakland Hills (South Course) Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
1984 Fuzzy Zoeller 276 −4 PO $94,000 Winged Foot (West Course) Mamaroneck, New York
1983 Larry Nelson 280 −4 1 $72,000 Oakmont Plum, Pennsylvania
1982 Tom Watson 282 −6 2 $60,000 Pebble Beach Pebble Beach, California
1981 David Graham 273 −7 3 $55,000 Merion (East Course) Ardmore, Pennsylvania
1980 Jack Nicklaus (4) 272 −8 2 $55,000 Baltusrol (Lower Course) Springfield, New Jersey
1979 Hale Irwin (2) 284 E 2 $50,000 Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio
1978 Andy North 285 1 1 $45,000 Cherry Hills Cherry Hills Village, Colorado
1977 Hubert Green 278 −2 1 $45,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Oklahoma
1976 Jerry Pate 277 −3 2 $42,000 Atlanta Athletic Club (Highlands Course) Duluth, Georgia[d]
1975 Lou Graham 287 3 PO $40,000 Medinah (Course No. 3) Medinah, Illinois
1974 Hale Irwin 287 7 2 $35,000 Winged Foot (West Course) Mamaroneck, New York
1973 Johnny Miller 279 −5 1 $35,000 Oakmont Plum, Pennsylvania
1972 Jack Nicklaus (3) 290 2 3 $30,000 Pebble Beach Pebble Beach, California
1971 Lee Trevino (2) 280 E PO $30,000 Merion (East Course) Ardmore, Pennsylvania
1970 Tony Jacklin 281 −7 7 $30,000 Hazeltine National Chaska, Minnesota
1969 Orville Moody 281 1 1 $30,000 Champions (Cypress Creek Course) Houston, Texas
1968 Lee Trevino 275 −5 4 $30,000 Oak Hill (East Course) Rochester, New York[c]
1967 Jack Nicklaus (2) 275 −5 4 $30,000 Baltusrol (Lower Course) Springfield, New Jersey
1966 Billy Casper (2) 278 −2 PO $26,500 Olympic Club (Lake Course) San Francisco, California[a]
1965 Gary Player 282 2 PO $26,000 Bellerive St. Louis, Missouri[e]
1964 Ken Venturi 278 −2 4 $17,000 Congressional (Blue Course) Bethesda, Maryland
1963 Julius Boros (2) 293 9 PO $17,500 The Country Club (Composite Course) Brookline, Massachusetts
1962 Jack Nicklaus 283 −1 PO $17,500 Oakmont Plum, Pennsylvania
1961 Gene Littler 281 1 1 $14,000 Oakland Hills (South Course) Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
1960 Arnold Palmer 280 −4 2 $14,400 Cherry Hills Cherry Hills Village, Colorado
1959 Billy Casper 282 2 1 $12,000 Winged Foot (West Course) Mamaroneck, New York
1958 Tommy Bolt 283 3 4 $8,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Oklahoma
1957 Dick Mayer 282 2 PO $7,200 Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio
1956 Cary Middlecoff (2) 281 1 1 $6,000 Oak Hill (East Course) Rochester, New York[c]
1955 Jack Fleck 287 7 PO $6,000 Olympic Club (Lake Course) San Francisco, California[a]
1954 Ed Furgol 284 4 1 $6,000 Baltusrol (Lower Course) Springfield, New Jersey
1953 Ben Hogan (4) 283 −5 6 $5,000 Oakmont Plum, Pennsylvania
1952 Julius Boros 281 1 4 $4,000 Northwood Club Dallas, Texas
1951 Ben Hogan (3) 287 7 2 $4,000 Oakland Hills (South Course) Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
1950 Ben Hogan (2) 287 7 PO $4,000 Merion (East Course) Ardmore, Pennsylvania
1949 Cary Middlecoff 286 2 1 $2,000 Medinah (Course No. 3) Medinah, Illinois
1948 Ben Hogan 276 −8 2 $2,000 Riviera Pacific Palisades, California[f]
1947 Lew Worsham 282 −2 PO $2,500 St. Louis Ladue, Missouri
1946 Lloyd Mangrum 284 −4 PO $1,833 Canterbury Beachwood, Ohio
1945 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
1944 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
1943 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
1942 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
1941 Craig Wood 284 4 3 $1,000 Colonial Fort Worth, Texas
1940 Lawson Little 287 −1 PO $1,000 Canterbury Beachwood, Ohio
1939 Byron Nelson 284 −4 PO $1,000 Philadelphia (Spring Mill Course) Gladwyne, Pennsylvania
1938 Ralph Guldahl (2) 284 E 6 $1,000 Cherry Hills Cherry Hills Village, Colorado
1937 Ralph Guldahl 281 1 2 $1,000 Oakland Hills (South Course) Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
1936 Tony Manero 282 −2 2 $1,000 Baltusrol (Upper Course) Springfield, New Jersey
1935 Sam Parks Jr. 299 11 2 $1,000 Oakmont Plum, Pennsylvania
1934 Olin Dutra 293 13 1 $1,000 Merion (East Course) Ardmore, Pennsylvania
1933 Johnny Goodman (a) 287 −1 1 $1,000 North Shore Glenview, Illinois
1932 Gene Sarazen (2) 286 6 3 $1,000 Fresh Meadow Queens, New York
1931 Billy Burke 292 4 PO $1,750 Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio
1930 Bobby Jones (a) (4) 287 −1 2 $1,000 Interlachen Edina, Minnesota
1929 Bobby Jones (a) (3) 294 PO $1,000 Winged Foot (West Course) Mamaroneck, New York
1928 Johnny Farrell 294 PO $500 Olympia Fields (North Course) Olympia Fields, Illinois
1927 Tommy Armour 301 PO $500 Oakmont Plum, Pennsylvania
1926 Bobby Jones (a) (2) 293 1 $500 Scioto Columbus, Ohio
1925 Willie Macfarlane 291 PO $500 Worcester Worcester, Massachusetts
1924 Cyril Walker 297 3 $500 Oakland Hills (South Course) Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
1923 Bobby Jones (a) 296 PO $500 Inwood Inwood, New York
1922 Gene Sarazen 288 1 $500 Skokie Glencoe, Illinois
1921 Jim Barnes 289 9 $500 Columbia Chevy Chase, Maryland
1920 Ted Ray 295 1 $500 Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio
1919 Walter Hagen (2) 301 PO $500 Brae Burn (Main Course) West Newton, Massachusetts
1918 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
1917 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
1916 Chick Evans (a) 286 2 $300 The Minikahda Club Minneapolis, Minnesota
1915 Jerome Travers (a) 297 1 $300 Baltusrol (Revised Course) Springfield, New Jersey
1914 Walter Hagen 290 1 $300 Midlothian Midlothian, Illinois
1913 Francis Ouimet (a) 304 PO $300 The Country Club Brookline, Massachusetts
1912 John McDermott (2) 294 2 $300 Country Club of Buffalo Buffalo, New York
1911 John McDermott 307 PO $300 Chicago Wheaton, Illinois
1910 Alex Smith (2) 298 PO $300 Philadelphia Cricket Club (St. Martin's Course) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
1909 George Sargent 290 4 $300 Englewood Englewood, New Jersey
1908 Fred McLeod 322 PO $300 Myopia Hunt Club South Hamilton, Massachusetts
1907 Alec Ross 302 2 $300 Philadelphia Cricket Club (St. Martin's Course) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
1906 Alex Smith 295 7 $300 Onwentsia Club Lake Forest, Illinois
1905 Willie Anderson (4) 314 2 $200 Myopia Hunt Club South Hamilton, Massachusetts
1904 Willie Anderson (3) 303 4 $200 Glen View Club Golf, Illinois
1903 Willie Anderson (2) 307 PO $200 Baltusrol (Original Course) Springfield, New Jersey
1902 Laurie Auchterlonie 307 6 $200 Garden City Garden City, New York
1901 Willie Anderson 331 PO $200 Myopia Hunt Club South Hamilton, Massachusetts
1900 Harry Vardon 313 2 $200 Chicago Wheaton, Illinois
1899 Willie Smith 315 11 $150 Baltimore (Roland Park Course) Baltimore, Maryland
1898 Fred Herd 328 7 $150 Myopia Hunt Club South Hamilton, Massachusetts
1897 Joe Lloyd 162 1 $150 Chicago Wheaton, Illinois
1896 James Foulis 152 3 $150 Shinnecock Hills Shinnecock Hills, New York
1895 Horace Rawlins 173 2 $150 Newport Newport, Rhode Island

