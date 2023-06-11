Who’s the last Canadian to win the RBC Canadian Open?

The RBC Canadian Open is one of the oldest golf tournaments in the world, dating back to 1904 to rival the South African Open as one of the five oldest golf tournaments still running and ever created.

As part of the history of that tournament, Pat Fletcher remains the answer to one of golf's great trivia questions. Fletcher is the last Canadian to win the RBC Canadian Open, doing so at Point Grey in 1954.

David Hearn had an excellent opportunity to end the 61-soon-to-be-62-year drought in the national championship, carrying a two-shot edge into the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday at Glen Abbey Golf Club. However, Jason Day birdied the final three holes to win the tournament at 17-under 271 by two over Hearn and one over Bubba Watson, who birdied the last four holes to have a chance to win.

Hearn was the first Canadian to carry a 54-hole lead heading into the final round of the Canadian Open since Mike Weir back in 2004. That year, Weir lost in a playoff to Vijay Singh at Glen Abbey.

Now the winless skid for Canada in their national championship is 59 years, which is incredible.

Though Fletcher is the last Canadian citizen to win the Canadian Open, it's been more than a century since a native-born Canadian own the title. Carl Keffer is the only Canadian-born champion, winning in 1909 and 1914.