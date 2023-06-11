C.T. Pan's wife Yingchun Lin: Pictures, bio
Golf Culture

C.T. Pan’s wife Yingchun Lin: Pictures, bio

06/11/2023
Golf News Net
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/CSM/Shutterstock
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


Page 1 of 6

C.T. Pan (whose full name is Cheng-Tsung Pan) is a winner on the PGA Tour, winning the 2019 RBC Heritage just days after deciding to play in the Hilton Head Island event at the urging of his wife, Yingchun Lin.

Now he's searching for his second PGA Tour win at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

C.T. Pan's wife, Yingchun Lin, has been influential in the former University of Washington standout's pro career. She caddied for him at the 2018 Wyndham Championship, in which Pan joking called a test of their marriage, and she's been long encouraging of his dreams.

See pictures of C.T. Pan's wife, Yingchun Lin.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Page 1 of 6
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.