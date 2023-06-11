C.T. Pan’s wife Yingchun Lin: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6

C.T. Pan (whose full name is Cheng-Tsung Pan) is a winner on the PGA Tour, winning the 2019 RBC Heritage just days after deciding to play in the Hilton Head Island event at the urging of his wife, Yingchun Lin.

Now he's searching for his second PGA Tour win at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

C.T. Pan's wife, Yingchun Lin, has been influential in the former University of Washington standout's pro career. She caddied for him at the 2018 Wyndham Championship, in which Pan joking called a test of their marriage, and she's been long encouraging of his dreams.

See pictures of C.T. Pan's wife, Yingchun Lin.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!