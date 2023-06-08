Here are the 24 different ways to qualify for the 2023 US Open

Getting an invitation to the US Open, or earning a spot through qualifying, is quite an accomplishment. It means you've done something special in men's golf, garnering an opportunity to play in the national championship.

As the US Open is a major tournament, the United States Golf Association (USGA), who runs the event, determines who gets invited at their sole discretion outside of those who get through open qualifying. All told, there are 24 different ways a golfer can earn an invitation to the US Open.

The best way to earn a US Open invitation is to win the US Open. US Open Tournament winners are effectively invited back for 10 years after winning.

The next best way to earn a US Open invitation is to win one of the other three major championships. Winners of a major championship get invited to the other three majors for five years after winning, meaning a guaranteed 25 consecutive major starts after taking a US Open title. While not on the level of a major, The Players Championship is a huge tournament, and winners of the PGA Tour's crown jewel get a three-year exemption across the majors.

After those three ways, all the other paths to a US Open invitation come with one-time invites that have to be earned back the next year. The qualification criteria range from winning or getting to the final of a prestigious amateur event, to reaching the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking by certain cutoff dates.

Then, the US Open Tournament could always simply choose to invite who they would like, which they do from time to time.

If a player satisfies multiple criteria to earn a US Open invitation, they don't get multiple years' worth of invitations, just an invite under the criteria with the greatest weight and longest counting period.

The 24 different ways to qualify for a US Open invitation