2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am: Celebrities in the field

The 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am field is filled with celebrities, as the Korn Ferry Tour pulls off its equivalent of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Greenville, S.C., this week at Thornblade Club.

Under the BMW Charity Pro-Am format, each of the professionals in the field is paired with an amateur partner for each of the first two rounds, with a 36-hole cut after each player has competed on each of the two courses in the tournament rotation: Thornblade Club and The Carolina Country Club.

The top 10 pro-am teams join the top 65 and ties among the pros for the third round at Thornblade Club.

Only professionals play in the final round.

Celebrities in the 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am field