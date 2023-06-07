2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am: Celebrities in the field

The 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am field is filled with celebrities, as the Korn Ferry Tour pulls off its equivalent of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Greenville, S.C., this week at Thornblade Club.
Under the BMW Charity Pro-Am format, each of the professionals in the field is paired with an amateur partner for each of the first two rounds, with a 36-hole cut after each player has competed on each of the two courses in the tournament rotation: Thornblade Club and The Carolina Country Club.
The top 10 pro-am teams join the top 65 and ties among the pros for the third round at Thornblade Club.
Only professionals play in the final round.
Celebrities in the 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am field
- Country Music artist George Birge
- Captain Danny Brown of "On Patrol: Live"
- Actor Andy Buckley
- Racer Connor De Phillippi
- Comedian Larry the Cable Guy
- ESPN golf analyst Michael Collins
- NBA player Seth Curry
- Former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr.
- MLB great and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey, Jr.
- NFL running back Todd Gurley
- Golf Channel contributor Will Lowery
- Country Music artist Chris Lane
- Golf Channel personality Lauren Thompson
- NHL player James Wisniewski
- Actor Brian Baumgartner
- Country music artist Jay DeMarcus
- College Football Hall of Famer Michael Doss
- Former MLB pitch Jeff Fasaro
- Olympic gold-medalist curler Matt Hamilton
- PGA Tour Radio personality Brian Katrek
- Sports radio host Ann Liguori
- Former MLB pitcher Jesse Orosco
- Super Bowl champion Bradley Pinion
- NFL wide receiver Andre Roberts
- MLB great and Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez
- Musician Jason Scheff
- Actor D.B. Sweeney
- Former MLB player David Wells
- Actor and director Justin Wheelon