RBC Canadian Open history, results and past winners

The RBC Canadian Open is the PGA Tour's Canada-based event, with the tournament having been played since 1904 as one of the oldest golf tournaments in the world.
The event, which is considered a full event on the PGA Tour schedule, is hosted by Golf Canada in conjunction with the PGA Tour. The event has been moved around to various Canadian venues, though the concentration in recent memory has been in the Ontario province.
The event enjoys great support, particularly after not being played in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leo Diegel has the most victories in the event's history, with four wins, including back-to-back wins twice in the 1920s. Tommy Armour, Sam Snead and Lee Trevino have each won it three times.
RBC Canadian Open format
The RBC Canadian Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
RBC Canadian Open host courses
A total of 36 Canadian courses have hosted the RBC Canadian Open, with Glen Abbey being the most frequent at 30 times. Royal Montreal Golf Club has hosted the next-most times at 10. Three other venues have hosted six times. A total of 18 venues have hosted at least twice.
- Glen Abbey Golf Course: 30
- Royal Montreal Golf Club: 10
- Hamilton Golf and Country Club: 6
- Mississaugua Golf & Country Club: 6
- St. George's Golf and Country Club: 6
- Toronto Golf Club: 5
- Lambton Golf Club: 4
- Scarboro Golf and Country Club: 4
- Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club: 4
- Royal Ottawa Golf Club: 2
- Rosedale Golf Club: 2
- Mt. Bruno Golf Club: 2
- Lakeview Golf Club: 2
- St. Andrews Club: 2
- Beaconsfield Golf Club: 2
- Pine Grove Golf and Country Club: 2
- Richelieu Valley Golf and Country Club: 2
- Angus Glen Golf Club: 2
RBC Canadian Open past sponsors
RBC Canadian Open has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:
- 1904-1993, 2006-2007: Canadian Open
- 1994-2005: Bell Canadian Open
- 2008-present: RBC Canadian Open
RBC Canadian Open history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|VENUE
|2022
|Rory McIlroy (2)
|261
|−19
|2 strokes
|$1,566,000
|St. George's
|2021
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|Rory McIlroy
|258
|−22
|7 strokes
|$1,368,000
|Hamilton
|2018
|Dustin Johnson
|265
|−23
|3 strokes
|$1,116,000
|Glen Abbey
|2017
|Jhonattan Vegas (2)
|267
|−21
|Playoff
|$1,080,000
|Glen Abbey
|2016
|Jhonattan Vegas
|276
|−12
|1 stroke
|$1,062,000
|Glen Abbey
|2015
|Jason Day
|271
|−17
|1 stroke
|$1,044,000
|Glen Abbey
|2014
|Tim Clark
|263
|−17
|1 stroke
|$1,026,000
|Royal Montreal
|2013
|Brandt Snedeker
|272
|−16
|3 strokes
|$1,008,000
|Glen Abbey
|2012
|Scott Piercy
|263
|−17
|1 stroke
|$936,000
|Hamilton
|2011
|Sean O'Hair
|276
|−4
|Playoff
|$936,000
|Shaughnessy
|2010
|Carl Pettersson
|266
|−14
|1 stroke
|$918,000
|St. George's
|2009
|Nathan Green
|270
|−18
|Playoff
|$918,000
|Glen Abbey
|2008
|Chez Reavie
|267
|−17
|3 strokes
|$900,000
|Glen Abbey
|2007
|Jim Furyk (2)
|268
|−16
|1 stroke
|$900,000
|Angus Glen (North)
|2006
|Jim Furyk
|266
|−14
|1 stroke
|$900,000
|Hamilton
|2005
|Mark Calcavecchia
|275
|−5
|1 stroke
|$882,000
|Shaughnessy
|2004
|Vijay Singh
|275
|−9
|Playoff
|$810,000
|Glen Abbey
|2003
|Bob Tway
|272
|−8
|Playoff
|$756,000
|Hamilton
|2002
|John Rollins
|272
|−16
|Playoff
|$720,000
|Angus Glen (South)
|2001
|Scott Verplank
|266
|−14
|3 strokes
|$684,000
|Royal Montreal
|2000
|Tiger Woods[a]
|266
|−22
|1 stroke
|$594,000
|Glen Abbey
|1999
|Hal Sutton
|275
|−13
|3 strokes
|$450,000
|Glen Abbey
|1998
|Billy Andrade
|275
|−13
|Playoff
|$396,000
|Glen Abbey
|1997
|Steve Jones (2)
|275
|−5
|1 stroke
|$270,000
|Royal Montreal
|1996
|Dudley Hart
|202
|−14
|1 stroke
|$270,000
|Glen Abbey
|1995
|Mark O'Meara
|274
|−14
|Playoff
|$234,000
|Glen Abbey
|1994
|Nick Price (2)
|275
|−13
|1 stroke
|$234,000
|Glen Abbey
|1993
|David Frost
|279
|−9
|1 stroke
|$180,000
|Glen Abbey
|1992
|Greg Norman (2)
|280
|−8
|Playoff
|$180,000
|Glen Abbey
|1991
|Nick Price
|273
|−15
|1 stroke
|$180,000
|Glen Abbey
|1990
|Wayne Levi
|278
|−10
|1 stroke
|$180,000
|Glen Abbey
|1989
|Steve Jones
|271
|−17
|2 strokes
|$162,000
|Glen Abbey
|1988
|Ken Green
|275
|−13
|1 stroke
|$135,000
|Glen Abbey
|1987
|Curtis Strange (2)
|276
|−12
|3 strokes
|$108,000
|Glen Abbey
|1986
|Bob Murphy
|280
|−8
|3 strokes
|$108,000
|Glen Abbey
|1985
|Curtis Strange
|279
|−9
|2 strokes
|$86,507
|Glen Abbey
|1984
|Greg Norman
|278
|−10
|2 strokes
|$72,000
|Glen Abbey
|1983
|John Cook
|277
|−7
|Playoff
|$63,000
|Glen Abbey
|1982
|Bruce Lietzke (2)
|277
|−7
|2 strokes
|$76,500
|Glen Abbey
|1981
|Peter Oosterhuis
|280
|−4
|1 stroke
|$76,500
|Glen Abbey
|1980
|Bob Gilder
|274
|−6
|2 strokes
|$63,000
|Royal Montreal
|1979
|Lee Trevino (3)
|281
|−3
|3 strokes
|$63,000
|Glen Abbey
|1978
|Bruce Lietzke
|283
|−1
|1 stroke
|$50,000
|Glen Abbey
|1977
|Lee Trevino (2)
|280
|−8
|4 strokes
|$45,000
|Glen Abbey
|1976
|Jerry Pate
|267
|−13
|4 strokes
|$40,000
|Essex
|1975
|Tom Weiskopf (2)
|274
|−6
|Playoff
|$40,000
|Royal Montreal
|1974
|Bobby Nichols
|270
|−10
|4 strokes
|$40,000
|Mississaugua
|1973
|Tom Weiskopf
|278
|−6
|2 strokes
|$35,000
|Richelieu Valley
|1972
|Gay Brewer
|275
|−9
|1 stroke
|$30,000
|Cherry Hill
|1971
|Lee Trevino[a]
|275
|−13
|Playoff
|$30,000
|Richelieu Valley
|1970
|Kermit Zarley
|279
|−9
|3 strokes
|$25,000
|London Hunt
|1969
|Tommy Aaron
|275
|−13
|Playoff
|$25,000
|Pine Grove
|1968
|Bob Charles
|274
|−6
|2 strokes
|$25,000
|St. George's
|1967
|Billy Casper
|279
|−5
|Playoff
|$30,000
|Montreal Municipal
|1966
|Don Massengale
|280
|−4
|3 strokes
|$20,000
|Shaughnessy
|1965
|Gene Littler
|273
|−7
|1 stroke
|$20,000
|Mississaugua
|1964
|Kel Nagle
|277
|−11
|2 strokes
|$7,500
|Pine Grove
|1963
|Doug Ford (2)
|280
|−4
|1 stroke
|$9,000
|Scarboro
|1962
|Ted Kroll
|278
|−10
|2 strokes
|$4,300
|Laval-sur-le-Lac
|1961
|Jacky Cupit
|270
|−10
|5 strokes
|$4,300
|Niakwa
|1960
|Art Wall Jr.
|269
|−19
|6 strokes
|$3,500
|St. George's
|1959
|Doug Ford
|276
|−12
|2 strokes
|$3,500
|Islesmere
|1958
|Wes Ellis
|267
|−13
|1 stroke
|$3,500
|Royal Mayfair
|1957
|George Bayer
|271
|−13
|2 strokes
|$3,500
|Westmount
|1956
|Doug Sanders (a)
|273
|−11
|Playoff
|$2,400
|Beaconsfield
|1955
|Arnold Palmer
|265
|−23
|4 strokes
|$2,400
|Weston
|1954
|Pat Fletcher
|280
|−8
|4 strokes
|$3,000
|Point Grey
|1953
|Dave Douglas
|273
|−11
|1 stroke
|$3,000
|Scarboro
|1952
|Johnny Palmer
|263
|−25
|11 strokes
|$3,000
|St. Charles
|1951
|Jim Ferrier (2)
|273
|−7
|2 strokes
|$2,250
|Mississaugua
|1950
|Jim Ferrier
|271
|−17
|3 strokes
|$2,000
|Royal Montreal
|1949
|Dutch Harrison
|271
|−17
|4 strokes
|$2,000
|St. George's
|1948
|Charles Congdon
|280
|−4
|3 strokes
|$2,000
|Shaughnessy
|1947
|Bobby Locke
|268
|−16
|2 strokes
|$2,000
|Scarboro
|1946
|George Fazio
|278
|−6
|Playoff
|$2,000
|Beaconsfield
|1945
|Byron Nelson
|280
|E[24]
|4 strokes
|$2,000
|Thornhill
|1944
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1943
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1942
|Craig Wood
|275
|−13
|4 strokes
|$1,000
|Mississaugua
|1941
|Sam Snead (3)
|274
|−6
|2 strokes
|$1,000
|Lambton
|1940
|Sam Snead (2)
|281
|−3
|Playoff
|$1,000
|Scarboro
|1939
|Jug McSpaden
|282
|2
|5 strokes
|$1,000
|Riverside
|1938
|Sam Snead
|277
|−11
|Playoff
|$1,000
|Mississaugua
|1937
|Harry Cooper (2)
|285
|5
|2 strokes
|$1,000
|St. Andrews Club
|1936
|Lawson Little
|271
|−9
|8 strokes
|$1,000
|St. Andrews Club
|1935
|Gene Kunes
|280
|−8
|2 strokes
|$500
|Summerlea
|1934
|Tommy Armour (3)
|287
|−1
|2 strokes
|$500
|Lakeview
|1933
|Joe Kirkwood Sr.
|282
|−2
|8 strokes
|$500
|St. George's
|1932
|Harry Cooper
|290
|2
|3 strokes
|$500
|Ottawa Hunt
|1931
|Walter Hagen
|292
|4
|Playoff
|$500
|Mississaugua
|1930
|Tommy Armour (2)
|273
|−7
|Playoff
|$500
|Hamilton
|1929
|Leo Diegel (4)
|274
|−6
|3 strokes
|$400
|Kanawaki
|1928
|Leo Diegel (3)
|282
|−2
|2 strokes
|$400
|Rosedale
|1927
|Tommy Armour
|288
|E
|1 stroke
|$400
|Toronto GC
|1926
|Macdonald Smith
|283
|3
|3 strokes
|$500
|Royal Montreal
|1925
|Leo Diegel (2)
|295
|11
|2 strokes
|$500
|Lambton
|1924
|Leo Diegel
|285
|1
|2 strokes
|$400
|Mt. Bruno
|1923
|Clarence Hackney
|295
|7
|5 strokes
|$350
|Lakeview
|1922
|Al Watrous
|303
|19
|1 stroke
|$250
|Mt. Bruno
|1921
|William Trovinger
|293
|5
|3 strokes
|$250
|Toronto GC
|1920
|James Douglas Edgar (2)
|298
|10
|Playoff
|$300
|Rivermead
|1919
|James Douglas Edgar
|278
|−2
|16 strokes
|$200
|Hamilton
|1918
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1917
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1916
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1915
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1914
|Karl Keffer (2)
|300
|12
|1 stroke
|$100
|Toronto GC
|1913
|Albert Murray (2)
|295
|15
|6 strokes
|$100
|Royal Montreal
|1912
|George Sargent
|299
|19
|1 stroke
|$100
|Rosedale
|1911
|Charlie Murray (2)
|314
|26
|2 strokes
|$100
|Royal Ottawa
|1910
|Daniel Kenny
|303
|19
|4 strokes
|$100
|Lambton
|1909
|Karl Keffer
|309
|21
|3 strokes
|$100
|Toronto GC
|1908
|Albert Murray
|300
|20
|4 strokes
|$80
|Royal Montreal
|1907
|Percy Barrett
|306
|22
|2 strokes
|$80
|Lambton
|1906
|Charlie Murray
|170
|26
|1 stroke
|$70
|Royal Ottawa
|1905
|George Cumming
|148
|8
|3 strokes
|$60
|Toronto GC
|1904
|Jack Oke
|156
|16
|2 strokes
|$60
|Royal Montreal