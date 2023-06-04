When is the last time Rory McIlroy won a PGA Tour tournament?

Rory McIlroy has 23 PGA Tour wins in his career. Several years ago, he was on a career trajectory that set himself up to be one of the greats because of how frequently he won at a young age and how often he won in majors.

In 2023, McIlroy is at a crossroads in his career as a long drought without a major championship win continues.

The last time Rory McIlroy won a PGA Tour event, though, is the 2022 CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina. He hung on to beat Kurt Kitayama to take the title in the biggest event of the last fall. It completed a three-win 2022 that included the Tour Championship and his third FedEx Cup.

McIlroy's last major championship victory, though, came back in 2014.

Rory McIlroy won a major at the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky. He won The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool just three weeks prior to that for his third major title.

That doesn't mean McIlroy hasn't been on the cusp of ending the winless streak several times. He has 14 top-10 finishes in the majors since his last win.

McIlroy has managed to win the FedEx Cup three since his last major win, including in 2022.