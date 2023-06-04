2023 US Open final qualifying format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2023 US Open final qualifying format remains unchanged this year, with the USGA running 13 different final qualifying tournaments, including 10 on June 7.

The US Open final qualifying fields are made up of the 530 players who advanced from USGA local US Open qualifying events, as well as players who are exempt into the final qualifying stage based on their career achievements or other exemption criteria.

The players competing in US Open final qualifying have a choice of selecting which qualifying site they want to play. The largest site is typically the one in Columbus, Ohio, which is organized to happy after the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament and make it convenient for PGA Tour players to compete.

US Open final qualifying format

The US Open final qualifying format is a one-day, 36-hole event. The field is divided into threesomes for the each of the two rounds.

All players who complete 36 holes have a chance to gain entry into the US Open from their final qualifying site. The players in the field at each qualifying site are competing only against each other and not the larger player pool.

Ahead of the tournament, the USGA notifies players how many spots are available for the field. That number is calculated based on how many spots are available for the US Open for the qualifying sites, and they're then divided up among sites based on how many players are in each field and the quality of those players in each field.

There are no cuts made in final qualifying. The players who qualify for the US Open are the lowest scorers who finish inside the pre-tournament threshold to earn US Open spots.

The USGA also determines two alternates from each site on top of the qualifying players. These amateurs are pooled into an alternate list for the week of the US Open to fill the field in the event any players withdraw or not all exemption spots are filled.

US Open final qualifying playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 36 holes will be played under USGA rules. The US Open final qualifying playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes determined by the final qualifying site. There can be multiple, separate playoffs. Players could be involved in multiple, successive playoffs, depending on what the playoffs are determining. There can be playoffs to determine the final players who qualify for the US Open and then to determine the two alternates from each site.