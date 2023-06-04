2023 Champions Fore Change Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Epson Tour

2023 Champions Fore Change Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/04/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 Champions Fore Change Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Alena Sharp, who earned the big win with her first win in nine years at Taberna Country Club in New Bern, N.C.

Sharp won the 54-hole event by two shots over Gigi Stoll, winning on 17-under 199 to get in the winner's circle once again.

Roberta Liti finished in solo third, representing Italy on 13-under total.

Sharp won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse for the ninth tournament of the season.

Champions Fore Change Invitational recap notes

Sharp gains in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 141 or better, with 60 players getting through to the final round. Amateur Bailey Shoemaker made the cut and was not paid for her performance.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Michigan.

2023 Champions Fore Change Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Alena Sharp -17 67 64 68 199 $30,000
2 Gigi Stoll -15 67 66 68 201 $19,430
3 Roberta Liti -13 66 66 71 203 $14,152
T4 Robyn Choi -11 68 69 68 205 $9,942
T4 Cassie Porter -11 66 70 69 205 $9,942
T6 Daniela Iacobelli -9 70 68 69 207 $6,294
T6 Nataliya Guseva -9 69 68 70 207 $6,294
T6 Mariel Galdiano -9 68 68 71 207 $6,294
T9 Auston Kim -8 69 72 67 208 $4,213
T9 Lindy Duncan -8 69 71 68 208 $4,213
T9 Hira Naveed -8 72 67 69 208 $4,213
T9 Yiyi Liu -8 63 74 71 208 $4,213
T9 Agathe Laisne -8 71 65 72 208 $4,213
T14 Amelia Garvey -7 68 71 70 209 $2,930
T14 Jiwon Jeon -7 69 69 71 209 $2,930
T14 Weiwei Zhang -7 67 71 71 209 $2,930
T14 Anne Yu -7 67 71 71 209 $2,930
T14 Jessica Peng -7 71 66 72 209 $2,930
T14 Selena Costabile -7 66 71 72 209 $2,930
T14 Laetitia Beck -7 71 65 73 209 $2,930
T14 Gabriela Ruffels -7 69 66 74 209 $2,930
T22 Pauline Del Rosario -6 72 69 69 210 $2,222
T22 Becca Huffer -6 70 71 69 210 $2,222
T22 Ssu-Chia Cheng -6 70 70 70 210 $2,222
T22 Riley Smyth -6 68 72 70 210 $2,222
T22 Isabella Fierro -6 70 69 71 210 $2,222
T22 Haylee Harford -6 67 72 71 210 $2,222
T22 Dorsey Addicks -6 67 70 73 210 $2,222
T29 Min A Yoon -5 71 70 70 211 $1,796
T29 Katherine Smith -5 70 71 70 211 $1,796
T29 Min-G Kim -5 71 69 71 211 $1,796
T29 Yunxuan Zhang -5 70 70 71 211 $1,796
T29 Bailey Shoemaker (a) -5 66 73 72 211 $0
T29 Katie Yoo -5 70 67 74 211 $1,796
T35 Amy Lee -4 72 69 71 212 $1,501
T35 Siri Patchana -4 69 72 71 212 $1,501
T35 Bianca Pagdanganan -4 71 69 72 212 $1,501
T35 Maria Torres -4 70 70 72 212 $1,501
T35 Brooke Matthews -4 69 70 73 212 $1,501
T40 Su Oh -3 71 70 72 213 $1,238
T40 Lindsey McCurdy -3 68 73 72 213 $1,238
T40 Catherine O'Donnell -3 70 70 73 213 $1,238
T40 Kaitlin Milligan -3 70 70 73 213 $1,238
T40 Kaleigh Telfer -3 70 70 73 213 $1,238
T40 Cydney Clanton -3 69 71 73 213 $1,238
T46 Yue Ren -2 70 71 73 214 $1,054
T46 Kristen Gillman -2 69 71 74 214 $1,054
T46 Madison Young -2 72 67 75 214 $1,054
T46 Savannah Vilaubi -2 68 71 75 214 $1,054
T50 Kendra Dalton -1 72 69 74 215 $914
T50 Kenzie Wright -1 69 72 74 215 $914
T50 Amanda Kim -1 71 69 75 215 $914
T50 Pinyada Kuvanun -1 68 71 76 215 $914
T50 Keera Foocharoen -1 69 67 79 215 $914
T50 Jennifer Rosenberg -1 66 70 79 215 $914
T56 Maria Fernanda Escauriza E 72 68 76 216 $828
T56 Therese Warner E 70 69 77 216 $828
T58 Bobbi Stricker 1 69 72 76 217 $786
T58 Victoria Huskey 1 70 68 79 217 $786
60 Clariss Guce 2 70 71 77 218 $754

