2023 Champions Fore Change Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Champions Fore Change Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Alena Sharp, who earned the big win with her first win in nine years at Taberna Country Club in New Bern, N.C.

Sharp won the 54-hole event by two shots over Gigi Stoll, winning on 17-under 199 to get in the winner's circle once again.

Roberta Liti finished in solo third, representing Italy on 13-under total.

Sharp won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse for the ninth tournament of the season.

Champions Fore Change Invitational recap notes

Sharp gains in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 141 or better, with 60 players getting through to the final round. Amateur Bailey Shoemaker made the cut and was not paid for her performance.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Michigan.

2023 Champions Fore Change Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details