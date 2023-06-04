2023 Champions Fore Change Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Champions Fore Change Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Alena Sharp, who earned the big win with her first win in nine years at Taberna Country Club in New Bern, N.C.
Sharp won the 54-hole event by two shots over Gigi Stoll, winning on 17-under 199 to get in the winner's circle once again.
Roberta Liti finished in solo third, representing Italy on 13-under total.
Sharp won the $30,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse for the ninth tournament of the season.
Champions Fore Change Invitational recap notes
Sharp gains in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.
This week the cut was made at 3-under 141 or better, with 60 players getting through to the final round. Amateur Bailey Shoemaker made the cut and was not paid for her performance.
The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Michigan.
2023 Champions Fore Change Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Alena Sharp
|-17
|67
|64
|68
|199
|$30,000
|2
|Gigi Stoll
|-15
|67
|66
|68
|201
|$19,430
|3
|Roberta Liti
|-13
|66
|66
|71
|203
|$14,152
|T4
|Robyn Choi
|-11
|68
|69
|68
|205
|$9,942
|T4
|Cassie Porter
|-11
|66
|70
|69
|205
|$9,942
|T6
|Daniela Iacobelli
|-9
|70
|68
|69
|207
|$6,294
|T6
|Nataliya Guseva
|-9
|69
|68
|70
|207
|$6,294
|T6
|Mariel Galdiano
|-9
|68
|68
|71
|207
|$6,294
|T9
|Auston Kim
|-8
|69
|72
|67
|208
|$4,213
|T9
|Lindy Duncan
|-8
|69
|71
|68
|208
|$4,213
|T9
|Hira Naveed
|-8
|72
|67
|69
|208
|$4,213
|T9
|Yiyi Liu
|-8
|63
|74
|71
|208
|$4,213
|T9
|Agathe Laisne
|-8
|71
|65
|72
|208
|$4,213
|T14
|Amelia Garvey
|-7
|68
|71
|70
|209
|$2,930
|T14
|Jiwon Jeon
|-7
|69
|69
|71
|209
|$2,930
|T14
|Weiwei Zhang
|-7
|67
|71
|71
|209
|$2,930
|T14
|Anne Yu
|-7
|67
|71
|71
|209
|$2,930
|T14
|Jessica Peng
|-7
|71
|66
|72
|209
|$2,930
|T14
|Selena Costabile
|-7
|66
|71
|72
|209
|$2,930
|T14
|Laetitia Beck
|-7
|71
|65
|73
|209
|$2,930
|T14
|Gabriela Ruffels
|-7
|69
|66
|74
|209
|$2,930
|T22
|Pauline Del Rosario
|-6
|72
|69
|69
|210
|$2,222
|T22
|Becca Huffer
|-6
|70
|71
|69
|210
|$2,222
|T22
|Ssu-Chia Cheng
|-6
|70
|70
|70
|210
|$2,222
|T22
|Riley Smyth
|-6
|68
|72
|70
|210
|$2,222
|T22
|Isabella Fierro
|-6
|70
|69
|71
|210
|$2,222
|T22
|Haylee Harford
|-6
|67
|72
|71
|210
|$2,222
|T22
|Dorsey Addicks
|-6
|67
|70
|73
|210
|$2,222
|T29
|Min A Yoon
|-5
|71
|70
|70
|211
|$1,796
|T29
|Katherine Smith
|-5
|70
|71
|70
|211
|$1,796
|T29
|Min-G Kim
|-5
|71
|69
|71
|211
|$1,796
|T29
|Yunxuan Zhang
|-5
|70
|70
|71
|211
|$1,796
|T29
|Bailey Shoemaker (a)
|-5
|66
|73
|72
|211
|$0
|T29
|Katie Yoo
|-5
|70
|67
|74
|211
|$1,796
|T35
|Amy Lee
|-4
|72
|69
|71
|212
|$1,501
|T35
|Siri Patchana
|-4
|69
|72
|71
|212
|$1,501
|T35
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|-4
|71
|69
|72
|212
|$1,501
|T35
|Maria Torres
|-4
|70
|70
|72
|212
|$1,501
|T35
|Brooke Matthews
|-4
|69
|70
|73
|212
|$1,501
|T40
|Su Oh
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|213
|$1,238
|T40
|Lindsey McCurdy
|-3
|68
|73
|72
|213
|$1,238
|T40
|Catherine O'Donnell
|-3
|70
|70
|73
|213
|$1,238
|T40
|Kaitlin Milligan
|-3
|70
|70
|73
|213
|$1,238
|T40
|Kaleigh Telfer
|-3
|70
|70
|73
|213
|$1,238
|T40
|Cydney Clanton
|-3
|69
|71
|73
|213
|$1,238
|T46
|Yue Ren
|-2
|70
|71
|73
|214
|$1,054
|T46
|Kristen Gillman
|-2
|69
|71
|74
|214
|$1,054
|T46
|Madison Young
|-2
|72
|67
|75
|214
|$1,054
|T46
|Savannah Vilaubi
|-2
|68
|71
|75
|214
|$1,054
|T50
|Kendra Dalton
|-1
|72
|69
|74
|215
|$914
|T50
|Kenzie Wright
|-1
|69
|72
|74
|215
|$914
|T50
|Amanda Kim
|-1
|71
|69
|75
|215
|$914
|T50
|Pinyada Kuvanun
|-1
|68
|71
|76
|215
|$914
|T50
|Keera Foocharoen
|-1
|69
|67
|79
|215
|$914
|T50
|Jennifer Rosenberg
|-1
|66
|70
|79
|215
|$914
|T56
|Maria Fernanda Escauriza
|E
|72
|68
|76
|216
|$828
|T56
|Therese Warner
|E
|70
|69
|77
|216
|$828
|T58
|Bobbi Stricker
|1
|69
|72
|76
|217
|$786
|T58
|Victoria Huskey
|1
|70
|68
|79
|217
|$786
|60
|Clariss Guce
|2
|70
|71
|77
|218
|$754