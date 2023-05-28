Harry Hall’s wife Jordan Haines: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 4

Harry Hall is seeking out his first PGA Tour win, wearing his Hogan driving cap at Hogan's Alley as he looks to win the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

Harry Hall's wife Jordan Haines has been there for Hall as he has progressed on his career journey from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour and into a contender.

The Englishman attended the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, where he met Jordan. They are now married shortly into his professional career.

