2023 Porsche European Open field: Players, rankings
European Tour

2023 Porsche European Open field: Players, rankings

05/28/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Pablo Larrazabal INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - APRIL 30: Pablo Larrazabal of Spain kisses the trophy after winning the tournament on Day Four of the Korea Championship Presented by Genesis at Jack Nicklaus GC Korea on April 30, 2023 in South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Porsche European Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.

The Porsche European Open field is headlined by the likes of Jorge Campillo, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Pablo Larrazabal and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 24th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour now in continental Europe for a long run.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 156-player field.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Porsche European Open field

PLAYER
Thomas Aiken
Anton Albers
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
John Axelsen
Nick Bachem
Matthew Baldwin
Oliver Bekker
Wil Besseling
Lucas Bjerregaard
Alexander Björk
Dan Bradbury
Christoffer Bring
Daniel Brown
Julien Brun
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
John Catlin
Ma Chengyao
Tiger Christensen
Todd Clements
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Jannik De Bruyn
Louis De Jager
Alejandro Del Rey
Jamie Donaldson
Bryce Easton
Tobias Edén
Nacho Elvira
Ewen Ferguson
Pedro Figueiredo
Ross Fisher
Alex Fitzpatrick
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Jeremy Freiburghaus
Manu Gandas
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Deon Germishuys
Ricardo Gouveia
Mateusz Gradecki
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Jordan Gumberg
Chase Hanna
Marcus Helligkilde
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
Rasmus Højgaard
David Horsey
Rikuya Hoshino
David Howell
Daan Huizing
Oliver Hundebøll
Sam Hutsby
Aguri Iwasaki
Scott Jamieson
Jazz Janewattananond
Kristian Krogh Johannessen
Matthew Jordan
Masahiro Kawamura
Mutahi Kibugu
Maximilian Kieffer
Yeongsu Kim
Søren Kjeldsen
Alexander Knappe
Jeong Weon Ko
Gudmundur Kristjansson
Frederic Lacroix
Joakim Lagergren
Romain Langasque
Pablo Larrazábal
David Law
Joshua Lee
Niklas Lemke
Oscar Lengden
Alexander Levy
Haotong Li
Mikael Lindberg
Zander Lombard
Hurly Long
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Joost Luiten
Robert Macintyre
Richard Mansell
Richard Mcevoy
Tom Mckibbin
Velten Meyer
Guido Migliozzi
Edoardo Molinari
John Murphy
Lukas Nemecz
Wilco Nienaber
Niklas Nørgaard
Thorbjørn Olesen
Renato Paratore
John Parry
Yannik Paul
Matthieu Pavon
Eddie Pepperell
Victor Perez
Garrick Porteous
Tapio Pulkkanen
David Ravetto
Jc Ritchie
Maximilian Rottluff
Antoine Rozner
Adrien Saddier
Kalle Samooja
Ricardo Santos
Matti Schmid
Maximilian Schmitt
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Yannick Schuetz
Jason Scrivener
Marcel Siem
Martin Simonsen
Jordan Smith
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Gary Stal
Joël Stalter
Ockie Strydom
Tristen Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Tim Tillmanns
Sami Välimäki
Darius Van Driel
Johannes Veerman
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Justin Walters
Jeunghun Wang
Paul Waring
Marc Warren
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Andrew Wilson
Oliver Wilson
Blake Windred

Top 50 players in 2023 Porsche European Open field

There are no top-50 players in this field.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.