2023 Porsche European Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Porsche European Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany.

The Porsche European Open field is headlined by the likes of Jorge Campillo, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Pablo Larrazabal and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 24th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the DP World Tour now in continental Europe for a long run.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which features a 156-player field.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Porsche European Open field

PLAYER Thomas Aiken Anton Albers Kiradech Aphibarnrat Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus John Axelsen Nick Bachem Matthew Baldwin Oliver Bekker Wil Besseling Lucas Bjerregaard Alexander Björk Dan Bradbury Christoffer Bring Daniel Brown Julien Brun Rafa Cabrera Bello Jorge Campillo John Catlin Ma Chengyao Tiger Christensen Todd Clements Sean Crocker Jens Dantorp Jannik De Bruyn Louis De Jager Alejandro Del Rey Jamie Donaldson Bryce Easton Tobias Edén Nacho Elvira Ewen Ferguson Pedro Figueiredo Ross Fisher Alex Fitzpatrick Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Jeremy Freiburghaus Manu Gandas Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Deon Germishuys Ricardo Gouveia Mateusz Gradecki Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Jordan Gumberg Chase Hanna Marcus Helligkilde Angel Hidalgo Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Ryo Hisatsune Rasmus Højgaard David Horsey Rikuya Hoshino David Howell Daan Huizing Oliver Hundebøll Sam Hutsby Aguri Iwasaki Scott Jamieson Jazz Janewattananond Kristian Krogh Johannessen Matthew Jordan Masahiro Kawamura Mutahi Kibugu Maximilian Kieffer Yeongsu Kim Søren Kjeldsen Alexander Knappe Jeong Weon Ko Gudmundur Kristjansson Frederic Lacroix Joakim Lagergren Romain Langasque Pablo Larrazábal David Law Joshua Lee Niklas Lemke Oscar Lengden Alexander Levy Haotong Li Mikael Lindberg Zander Lombard Hurly Long Mike Lorenzo-Vera Joost Luiten Robert Macintyre Richard Mansell Richard Mcevoy Tom Mckibbin Velten Meyer Guido Migliozzi Edoardo Molinari John Murphy Lukas Nemecz Wilco Nienaber Niklas Nørgaard Thorbjørn Olesen Renato Paratore John Parry Yannik Paul Matthieu Pavon Eddie Pepperell Victor Perez Garrick Porteous Tapio Pulkkanen David Ravetto Jc Ritchie Maximilian Rottluff Antoine Rozner Adrien Saddier Kalle Samooja Ricardo Santos Matti Schmid Maximilian Schmitt Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Yannick Schuetz Jason Scrivener Marcel Siem Martin Simonsen Jordan Smith Clément Sordet Matthew Southgate Gary Stal Joël Stalter Ockie Strydom Tristen Strydom Andy Sullivan Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Tim Tillmanns Sami Välimäki Darius Van Driel Johannes Veerman Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Justin Walters Jeunghun Wang Paul Waring Marc Warren Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Andrew Wilson Oliver Wilson Blake Windred

Top 50 players in 2023 Porsche European Open field

There are no top-50 players in this field.