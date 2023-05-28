2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/28/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Steve Stricker
The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the major win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at PGA Frisco's Field Ranch East Course in Frisco, Texas.

Stricker won his second-consecutive senior major with a playoff win. Both Stricker and Padraig Harrington finished 72-hole regulation at 18-under total, heading to extra framees.

Playing the par-5 18th, Harrington lost his tee shot into a hazard, ultimately topping his shot into the water. He found the green from 272 yards for his fourth shot but missed a par putt that would have forced another playoff hole.

Stricker won the $630,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

The PGA Tour Champions logo

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship recap notes

Stricker wins the 11th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. However, the PGA of America runs this championship, with a cut to the top 70 and ties through two rounds. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule in two weeks with the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa.

2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Steve Stricker -18 70 67 64 69 270 $630,000
2 Padraig Harrington -18 64 68 68 70 270 $380,000
3 Stewart Cink -16 68 68 67 69 272 $237,500
4 Y.E. Yang -11 69 69 69 70 277 $166,000
T5 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -9 68 71 70 70 279 $115,933
T5 Steven Alker -9 70 69 69 71 279 $115,933
T5 Darren Clarke -9 69 69 69 72 279 $115,933
T8 Vijay Singh -8 71 71 69 69 280 $92,500
T8 Marco Dawson -8 70 69 72 69 280 $92,500
T10 Steve Flesch -7 72 70 68 71 281 $82,500
T10 Katsumasa Miyamoto -7 66 69 74 72 281 $82,500
T12 Scott McCarron -6 70 72 70 70 282 $70,000
T12 Alex Cejka -6 68 70 72 72 282 $70,000
T12 Robert Karlsson -6 68 73 66 75 282 $70,000
T15 Colin Montgomerie -5 73 68 69 73 283 $55,625
T15 Thomas Bjørn -5 68 74 71 70 283 $55,625
T15 David Toms -5 71 69 70 73 283 $55,625
T15 Stephen Ames -5 70 70 70 73 283 $55,625
19 Justin Leonard -4 71 72 70 71 284 $46,250
T20 David Branshaw -3 70 71 71 73 285 $38,000
T20 Thongchai Jaidee -3 75 71 68 71 285 $38,000
T20 Bernhard Langer -3 71 72 73 69 285 $38,000
T20 Adilson da Silva -3 67 71 71 76 285 $38,000
T20 Kevin Sutherland -3 73 72 68 72 285 $38,000
T20 Ken Tanigawa -3 73 71 70 71 285 $38,000
T26 Paul Stankowski -2 76 66 75 69 286 $30,250
T26 K.J. Choi -2 70 73 69 74 286 $30,250
28 Dicky Pride -1 71 74 71 71 287 $28,000
T29 Michael Jonzon E 73 73 70 72 288 $25,750
T29 Charlie Wi E 68 75 72 73 288 $25,750
T31 Chris DiMarco 1 69 72 73 75 289 $20,583
T31 Retief Goosen 1 72 68 76 73 289 $20,583
T31 Mark Hensby 1 72 73 73 71 289 $20,583
T31 Lee Janzen 1 71 71 74 73 289 $20,583
T31 Shaun Micheel 1 74 68 71 76 289 $20,583
T31 Timothy O'Neal 1 73 71 72 73 289 $20,583
T37 Scott Dunlap 2 70 76 66 78 290 $13,512
T37 Ernie Els 2 71 75 72 72 290 $13,512
T37 Jim Furyk 2 74 73 69 74 290 $13,512
T37 David McKenzie 2 72 75 69 74 290 $13,512
T37 Phillip Price 2 67 78 73 72 290 $13,512
T37 Mike Weir 2 75 70 73 72 290 $13,512
T37 Richard Green 2 68 75 78 69 290 $13,512
T37 Hiroyuki Fujita 2 70 73 76 71 290 $13,512
T45 Bob Estes 3 72 72 76 71 291 $8,600
T45 Keiichiro Fukabori 3 73 72 76 70 291 $8,600
T45 Corey Pavin 3 71 74 75 71 291 $8,600
T45 Kenny Perry 3 69 78 70 74 291 $8,600
T49 Harrison Frazar 4 72 73 73 74 292 $7,267
T49 Rod Pampling 4 75 70 75 72 292 $7,267
T49 Arjun Atwal 4 73 72 72 75 292 $7,267
T52 Glen Day 5 70 73 75 75 293 $6,800
T52 Paul Broadhurst 5 74 70 74 75 293 $6,800
T52 Emanuele Canonica 5 74 72 75 72 293 $6,800
T55 Tim Weinhart 6 73 73 74 74 294 $6,450
T55 Mark Brown 6 76 71 71 76 294 $6,450
T55 Ken Duke 6 74 72 69 79 294 $6,450
T55 Ricardo Gonzalez 6 70 75 73 76 294 $6,450
T59 Billy Andrade 7 73 74 73 75 295 $6,050
T59 Clark Dennis 7 75 70 74 76 295 $6,050
T59 Jerry Kelly 7 69 74 76 76 295 $6,050
T59 Davis Love III 7 73 73 76 73 295 $6,050
T63 Rocco Mediate 8 69 73 79 75 296 $5,630
T63 Willie Wood 8 76 70 77 73 296 $5,630
T63 Jeff Schmid 8 73 74 74 75 296 $5,630
T63 Dave McNabb 8 78 67 75 76 296 $5,630
T63 Simon P. Brown 8 76 70 76 74 296 $5,630
T68 Cameron Doan 9 72 73 72 80 297 $5,425
T68 Jeff Brehaut 9 73 74 74 76 297 $5,425
T70 Cameron Beckman 10 75 71 81 71 298 $5,250
T70 Michael Allen 10 76 71 75 76 298 $5,250
T70 Bob Sowards 10 71 75 79 73 298 $5,250
T70 Tom Gillis 10 72 73 78 75 298 $5,250
T70 James Kingston 10 72 73 78 75 298 $5,250
75 Tim Fleming 11 75 72 79 73 299 $5,100
76 Jeff Maggert 12 76 71 77 76 300 $5,050
77 Chad Proehl 13 74 73 77 77 301 $5,000
T78 Gary Wolstenholme 15 70 75 82 76 303 $4,925
T78 Wes Short, Jr. 15 75 72 80 76 303 $4,925
80 Mike Genovese 16 74 72 78 80 304 $4,850
81 Tracy Phillips 17 70 76 83 76 305 $4,800

