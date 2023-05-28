2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the major win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at PGA Frisco's Field Ranch East Course in Frisco, Texas.
Stricker won his second-consecutive senior major with a playoff win. Both Stricker and Padraig Harrington finished 72-hole regulation at 18-under total, heading to extra framees.
Playing the par-5 18th, Harrington lost his tee shot into a hazard, ultimately topping his shot into the water. He found the green from 272 yards for his fourth shot but missed a par putt that would have forced another playoff hole.
Stricker won the $630,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship recap notes
Stricker wins the 11th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.
The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. However, the PGA of America runs this championship, with a cut to the top 70 and ties through two rounds. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule in two weeks with the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa.
2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Steve Stricker
|-18
|70
|67
|64
|69
|270
|$630,000
|2
|Padraig Harrington
|-18
|64
|68
|68
|70
|270
|$380,000
|3
|Stewart Cink
|-16
|68
|68
|67
|69
|272
|$237,500
|4
|Y.E. Yang
|-11
|69
|69
|69
|70
|277
|$166,000
|T5
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-9
|68
|71
|70
|70
|279
|$115,933
|T5
|Steven Alker
|-9
|70
|69
|69
|71
|279
|$115,933
|T5
|Darren Clarke
|-9
|69
|69
|69
|72
|279
|$115,933
|T8
|Vijay Singh
|-8
|71
|71
|69
|69
|280
|$92,500
|T8
|Marco Dawson
|-8
|70
|69
|72
|69
|280
|$92,500
|T10
|Steve Flesch
|-7
|72
|70
|68
|71
|281
|$82,500
|T10
|Katsumasa Miyamoto
|-7
|66
|69
|74
|72
|281
|$82,500
|T12
|Scott McCarron
|-6
|70
|72
|70
|70
|282
|$70,000
|T12
|Alex Cejka
|-6
|68
|70
|72
|72
|282
|$70,000
|T12
|Robert Karlsson
|-6
|68
|73
|66
|75
|282
|$70,000
|T15
|Colin Montgomerie
|-5
|73
|68
|69
|73
|283
|$55,625
|T15
|Thomas Bjørn
|-5
|68
|74
|71
|70
|283
|$55,625
|T15
|David Toms
|-5
|71
|69
|70
|73
|283
|$55,625
|T15
|Stephen Ames
|-5
|70
|70
|70
|73
|283
|$55,625
|19
|Justin Leonard
|-4
|71
|72
|70
|71
|284
|$46,250
|T20
|David Branshaw
|-3
|70
|71
|71
|73
|285
|$38,000
|T20
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-3
|75
|71
|68
|71
|285
|$38,000
|T20
|Bernhard Langer
|-3
|71
|72
|73
|69
|285
|$38,000
|T20
|Adilson da Silva
|-3
|67
|71
|71
|76
|285
|$38,000
|T20
|Kevin Sutherland
|-3
|73
|72
|68
|72
|285
|$38,000
|T20
|Ken Tanigawa
|-3
|73
|71
|70
|71
|285
|$38,000
|T26
|Paul Stankowski
|-2
|76
|66
|75
|69
|286
|$30,250
|T26
|K.J. Choi
|-2
|70
|73
|69
|74
|286
|$30,250
|28
|Dicky Pride
|-1
|71
|74
|71
|71
|287
|$28,000
|T29
|Michael Jonzon
|E
|73
|73
|70
|72
|288
|$25,750
|T29
|Charlie Wi
|E
|68
|75
|72
|73
|288
|$25,750
|T31
|Chris DiMarco
|1
|69
|72
|73
|75
|289
|$20,583
|T31
|Retief Goosen
|1
|72
|68
|76
|73
|289
|$20,583
|T31
|Mark Hensby
|1
|72
|73
|73
|71
|289
|$20,583
|T31
|Lee Janzen
|1
|71
|71
|74
|73
|289
|$20,583
|T31
|Shaun Micheel
|1
|74
|68
|71
|76
|289
|$20,583
|T31
|Timothy O'Neal
|1
|73
|71
|72
|73
|289
|$20,583
|T37
|Scott Dunlap
|2
|70
|76
|66
|78
|290
|$13,512
|T37
|Ernie Els
|2
|71
|75
|72
|72
|290
|$13,512
|T37
|Jim Furyk
|2
|74
|73
|69
|74
|290
|$13,512
|T37
|David McKenzie
|2
|72
|75
|69
|74
|290
|$13,512
|T37
|Phillip Price
|2
|67
|78
|73
|72
|290
|$13,512
|T37
|Mike Weir
|2
|75
|70
|73
|72
|290
|$13,512
|T37
|Richard Green
|2
|68
|75
|78
|69
|290
|$13,512
|T37
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|2
|70
|73
|76
|71
|290
|$13,512
|T45
|Bob Estes
|3
|72
|72
|76
|71
|291
|$8,600
|T45
|Keiichiro Fukabori
|3
|73
|72
|76
|70
|291
|$8,600
|T45
|Corey Pavin
|3
|71
|74
|75
|71
|291
|$8,600
|T45
|Kenny Perry
|3
|69
|78
|70
|74
|291
|$8,600
|T49
|Harrison Frazar
|4
|72
|73
|73
|74
|292
|$7,267
|T49
|Rod Pampling
|4
|75
|70
|75
|72
|292
|$7,267
|T49
|Arjun Atwal
|4
|73
|72
|72
|75
|292
|$7,267
|T52
|Glen Day
|5
|70
|73
|75
|75
|293
|$6,800
|T52
|Paul Broadhurst
|5
|74
|70
|74
|75
|293
|$6,800
|T52
|Emanuele Canonica
|5
|74
|72
|75
|72
|293
|$6,800
|T55
|Tim Weinhart
|6
|73
|73
|74
|74
|294
|$6,450
|T55
|Mark Brown
|6
|76
|71
|71
|76
|294
|$6,450
|T55
|Ken Duke
|6
|74
|72
|69
|79
|294
|$6,450
|T55
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|6
|70
|75
|73
|76
|294
|$6,450
|T59
|Billy Andrade
|7
|73
|74
|73
|75
|295
|$6,050
|T59
|Clark Dennis
|7
|75
|70
|74
|76
|295
|$6,050
|T59
|Jerry Kelly
|7
|69
|74
|76
|76
|295
|$6,050
|T59
|Davis Love III
|7
|73
|73
|76
|73
|295
|$6,050
|T63
|Rocco Mediate
|8
|69
|73
|79
|75
|296
|$5,630
|T63
|Willie Wood
|8
|76
|70
|77
|73
|296
|$5,630
|T63
|Jeff Schmid
|8
|73
|74
|74
|75
|296
|$5,630
|T63
|Dave McNabb
|8
|78
|67
|75
|76
|296
|$5,630
|T63
|Simon P. Brown
|8
|76
|70
|76
|74
|296
|$5,630
|T68
|Cameron Doan
|9
|72
|73
|72
|80
|297
|$5,425
|T68
|Jeff Brehaut
|9
|73
|74
|74
|76
|297
|$5,425
|T70
|Cameron Beckman
|10
|75
|71
|81
|71
|298
|$5,250
|T70
|Michael Allen
|10
|76
|71
|75
|76
|298
|$5,250
|T70
|Bob Sowards
|10
|71
|75
|79
|73
|298
|$5,250
|T70
|Tom Gillis
|10
|72
|73
|78
|75
|298
|$5,250
|T70
|James Kingston
|10
|72
|73
|78
|75
|298
|$5,250
|75
|Tim Fleming
|11
|75
|72
|79
|73
|299
|$5,100
|76
|Jeff Maggert
|12
|76
|71
|77
|76
|300
|$5,050
|77
|Chad Proehl
|13
|74
|73
|77
|77
|301
|$5,000
|T78
|Gary Wolstenholme
|15
|70
|75
|82
|76
|303
|$4,925
|T78
|Wes Short, Jr.
|15
|75
|72
|80
|76
|303
|$4,925
|80
|Mike Genovese
|16
|74
|72
|78
|80
|304
|$4,850
|81
|Tracy Phillips
|17
|70
|76
|83
|76
|305
|$4,800