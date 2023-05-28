2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the major win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at PGA Frisco's Field Ranch East Course in Frisco, Texas.

Stricker won his second-consecutive senior major with a playoff win. Both Stricker and Padraig Harrington finished 72-hole regulation at 18-under total, heading to extra framees.

Playing the par-5 18th, Harrington lost his tee shot into a hazard, ultimately topping his shot into the water. He found the green from 272 yards for his fourth shot but missed a par putt that would have forced another playoff hole.

Stricker won the $630,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship recap notes

Stricker wins the 11th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. However, the PGA of America runs this championship, with a cut to the top 70 and ties through two rounds. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule in two weeks with the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa.

2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details