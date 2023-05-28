2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

05/28/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Leona Maguire
The 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play prize money payout is from the $1.5 million purse, with 64 professional players who complete play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play prize pool is at $225,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $139,572. The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field is headed by Leona Maguire, Linn Grant, Ayaka Furue and more.

This tournament started with 64 players, and a cut was made this week after group play was completed on Friday. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play from the correct 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play full-field payout is based on their finish.

There was no 36-hole cut made this week in the match-play event, with the field reduced from 64 to 16 based on the results of three rounds of match-play in the group-based portion of the event.

The 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play prize money payout is only true after the LPGA Tour cut is made, with the LPGA Tour modifying the payout if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut, though there was no cut this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION PLAYER MONEY POINTS
1 TBD $225,000 WINNER
2 TBD $139,572 2nd
3 TBD $101,250 3rd
4 TBD $78,325 4th
5 Carlota Ciganda $48,906 QF
6 Albane Valenzuela $48,906 QF
7 Celine Boutier $48,906 QF
8 Lindsey Weaver-Wright $48,906 QF
9 Alison Lee $26,506 R16
10 Cheyenne Knight $26,506 R16
11 Anna Nordqvist $26,506 R16
12 Maja Stark $26,506 R16
13 Daniela Darquea $26,506 R16
14 Angel Yin $26,506 R16
15 Perrine Delacour $26,506 R16
16 Sophia Schubert $26,506 R16
T17 Lilia Vu $16,743 2
T17 Brooke M. Henderson $16,743 2
T17 Karis Davidson $16,743 2
T17 Jenny Shin $16,743 2
T17 Marina Alex $16,743 2
T17 Yu Liu $16,743 2
T17 Peiyun Chien $16,743 2
T17 Ally Ewing $16,743 2
T17 Hae Ran Ryu $16,743 2
T17 Lauren Coughlin $16,743 2
T27 Maddie Szeryk $10,529 1.5
T27 Amanda Doherty $10,529 1.5
T27 Jeongeun Lee6 $10,529 1.5
T27 Mina Harigae $10,529 1.5
T27 Allisen Corpuz $10,529 1.5
T27 Sei Young Kim $10,529 1.5
T27 Esther Henseleit $10,529 1.5
T27 Andrea Lee $10,529 1.5
T27 Paula Reto $10,529 1.5
T27 Min Lee $10,529 1.5
T27 Maria Fassi $10,529 1.5
T27 Muni He $10,529 1.5
T27 Jennifer Kupcho $10,529 1.5
T27 Aditi Ashok $10,529 1.5
T41 Nanna Koerstz Madsen $6,209 1
T41 Narin An $6,209 1
T41 Emma Talley $6,209 1
T41 Pornanong Phatlum $6,209 1
T41 Frida Kinhult $6,209 1
T41 Danielle Kang $6,209 1
T41 Caroline Inglis $6,209 1
T41 Gemma Dryburgh $6,209 1
T41 Stacy Lewis $6,209 1
T41 Celine Borge $6,209 1
T41 Eun-Hee Ji $6,209 1
T41 Matilda Castren $6,209 1
T53 Xiyu Lin $4,738 0.5
T53 Gaby Lopez $4,738 0.5
T53 A Lim Kim $4,738 0.5
T56 Lauren Hartlage $3,906 0
T56 Yaeeun Hong $3,906 0
T56 Sarah Schmelzel $3,906 0
T56 Linnea Strom $3,906 0
T56 Lucy Li $3,906 0
T56 Jodi Ewart Shadoff $3,906 0
T56 Sarah Kemp $3,906 0
T56 Jaravee Boonchant $3,906 0
T56 Elizabeth Szokol $3,906 0

