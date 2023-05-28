2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play final leaderboard is headed by winner Pajaree Anannarukarn, who prevailed in the final match against Ayaka Furue to win her first LPGA title of the season at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.
Anannarukarn won by a 3-and-1 margin in the 18-hole final, surging to her first win in her LPGA career. The consolation match has been scrapped, with the semifinal losers sharing third place.
Anannarukarn won the $225,000 tournament winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Final
- Pajaree Anannarukarn WINS 3&1 vs Ayaka Furue
Semifinals
- Pajaree Anannarukarn WINS 3&1 vs. Linn Grant
- Ayaka Furue WINS 2&1 vs. Leona Maguire
Quarterfinals
- Pajaree Anannarukarn WINS 3&2 vs. Carlota Ciganda
- Linn Grant WINS 3&1 vs. Albane Valenzuela
- Ayaka Furue WINS 2&1 vs. Celine Boutier
- Leona Maguire WINS 3&2 vs. Lindsey Weaver-Wright
Round of 16
- Carlota Ciganda WINS 2&1 vs. Alison Lee
- Pajaree Anannarukarn WINS 3&2 vs. Cheyenne Knight
- Linn Grant WINS 4&3 vs. Daniela Darquea
- Albane Valenzuela WINS 1 UP vs. Anna Nordqvist
- Celine Boutier WINS 4&2 vs. Angel Yin
- Leona Maguire WINS 5&3 vs. Perrine Delacour
- Ayaka Furue WINS 2&1 vs. Maja Stark
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright WINS 4&3 vs. Sophia Schubert
2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play: Final group standings
- Group 1: Albane Valenzuela - 3 points, Lilia Vu - 2 points, Nanna Koerstz Madsen - 1 points, Lauren Hartlage - 0 points
- Group 2: Sophia Schubert - 2.5 points, Brooke M. Henderson - 2 points, Jeongeun Lee6 - 1.5 points, Yaeeun Hong - 0 points
- Group 3: Celine Boutier - 3 points, Paula Reto - 1.5 points, Min Lee - 1.5 points, Sarah Schmelzel - 0 points
- Group 4: Pajaree Anannarukarn - 2 points, Karis Davidson - 2 points, Mina Harigae - 1.5 points, Xiyu Lin - 0.5 points
- Group 5: Alison Lee - 2 points, Maria Fassi - 1.5 points, Muni He - 1.5 points, Danielle Kang - 1 points
- Group 6: Ayaka Furue - 3 points, Gemma Dryburgh - 1 points, Stacy Lewis - 1 points, Celine Borge - 1 points
- Group 7: Leona Maguire - 3 points, Jenny Shin - 2 points, Narin An - 1 points, Linnea Strom - 0 points
- Group 8: Linn Grant - 2.5 points, Maddie Szeryk - 1.5 points, Eun-Hee Ji - 1 points, Matilda Castren - 1 points
- Group 9: Daniela Darquea - 2.5 points, Marina Alex - 2 points, Allisen Corpuz - 1.5 points, Lucy Li - 0 points
- Group 10: Perrine Delacour - 2 points, Jennifer Kupcho - 1.5 points, Aditi Ashok - 1.5 points, Caroline Inglis - 1 points
- Group 11: Maja Stark - 3 points, Yu Liu - 2 points, Emma Talley - 1 points, Jodi Ewart Shadoff - 0 points
- Group 12: Carlota Ciganda - 3 points, Amanda Doherty - 1.5 points, Pornanong Phatlum - 1 points, Gaby Lopez - 0.5 points
- Group 13: Cheyenne Knight - 2.5 points, Peiyun Chien - 2 points, Sei Young Kim - 1.5 points, Sarah Kemp - 0 points
- Group 14: Angel Yin - 2.5 points, Ally Ewing - 2 points, Esther Henseleit - 1.5 points, Jaravee Boonchant - 0 points
- Group 15: Lindsey Weaver-Wright - 2.5 points, Hae Ran Ryu - 2 points, Frida Kinhult - 1 points, A Lim Kim - 0.5 points
- Group 16: Anna Nordqvist - 2.5 points, Lauren Coughlin - 2 points, Andrea Lee - 1.5 points, Elizabeth Szokol - 0 points
Payouts
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|MONEY
|1
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|$225,000
|2
|Ayaka Furue
|$139,572
|T-3
|Leona Maguire
|$89,757
|T-3
|Linn Grant
|$89,757
|T-5
|Carlota Ciganda
|$48,906
|T-5
|Albane Valenzuela
|$48,906
|T-5
|Celine Boutier
|$48,906
|T-5
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright
|$48,906
|T-9
|Alison Lee
|$26,506
|T-9
|Cheyenne Knight
|$26,506
|T-9
|Anna Nordqvist
|$26,506
|T-9
|Maja Stark
|$26,506
|T-9
|Daniela Darquea
|$26,506
|T-9
|Angel Yin
|$26,506
|T-9
|Perrine Delacour
|$26,506
|T-9
|Sophia Schubert
|$26,506
|T17
|Lilia Vu
|$16,743
|T17
|Brooke M. Henderson
|$16,743
|T17
|Karis Davidson
|$16,743
|T17
|Jenny Shin
|$16,743
|T17
|Marina Alex
|$16,743
|T17
|Yu Liu
|$16,743
|T17
|Peiyun Chien
|$16,743
|T17
|Ally Ewing
|$16,743
|T17
|Hae Ran Ryu
|$16,743
|T17
|Lauren Coughlin
|$16,743
|T27
|Maddie Szeryk
|$10,529
|T27
|Amanda Doherty
|$10,529
|T27
|Jeongeun Lee6
|$10,529
|T27
|Mina Harigae
|$10,529
|T27
|Allisen Corpuz
|$10,529
|T27
|Sei Young Kim
|$10,529
|T27
|Esther Henseleit
|$10,529
|T27
|Andrea Lee
|$10,529
|T27
|Paula Reto
|$10,529
|T27
|Min Lee
|$10,529
|T27
|Maria Fassi
|$10,529
|T27
|Muni He
|$10,529
|T27
|Jennifer Kupcho
|$10,529
|T27
|Aditi Ashok
|$10,529
|T41
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|$6,209
|T41
|Narin An
|$6,209
|T41
|Emma Talley
|$6,209
|T41
|Pornanong Phatlum
|$6,209
|T41
|Frida Kinhult
|$6,209
|T41
|Danielle Kang
|$6,209
|T41
|Caroline Inglis
|$6,209
|T41
|Gemma Dryburgh
|$6,209
|T41
|Stacy Lewis
|$6,209
|T41
|Celine Borge
|$6,209
|T41
|Eun-Hee Ji
|$6,209
|T41
|Matilda Castren
|$6,209
|T53
|Xiyu Lin
|$4,738
|T53
|Gaby Lopez
|$4,738
|T53
|A Lim Kim
|$4,738
|T56
|Lauren Hartlage
|$3,906
|T56
|Yaeeun Hong
|$3,906
|T56
|Sarah Schmelzel
|$3,906
|T56
|Linnea Strom
|$3,906
|T56
|Lucy Li
|$3,906
|T56
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|$3,906
|T56
|Sarah Kemp
|$3,906
|T56
|Jaravee Boonchant
|$3,906
|T56
|Elizabeth Szokol
|$3,906