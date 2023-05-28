2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LPGA Tour

05/28/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Pajaree Anannarukarn
The 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play final leaderboard is headed by winner Pajaree Anannarukarn, who prevailed in the final match against Ayaka Furue to win her first LPGA title of the season at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

Anannarukarn won by a 3-and-1 margin in the 18-hole final, surging to her first win in her LPGA career. The consolation match has been scrapped, with the semifinal losers sharing third place.

Anannarukarn won the $225,000 tournament winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Final

  • Pajaree Anannarukarn WINS 3&1 vs Ayaka Furue

Semifinals

  • Pajaree Anannarukarn WINS 3&1 vs. Linn Grant
  • Ayaka Furue WINS 2&1 vs. Leona Maguire

Quarterfinals

  • Pajaree Anannarukarn WINS 3&2 vs. Carlota Ciganda
  • Linn Grant WINS 3&1 vs. Albane Valenzuela
  • Ayaka Furue WINS 2&1 vs. Celine Boutier
  • Leona Maguire WINS 3&2 vs. Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Round of 16

  • Carlota Ciganda WINS 2&1 vs. Alison Lee
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn WINS 3&2 vs. Cheyenne Knight
  • Linn Grant WINS 4&3 vs. Daniela Darquea
  • Albane Valenzuela WINS 1 UP vs. Anna Nordqvist
  • Celine Boutier WINS 4&2 vs. Angel Yin
  • Leona Maguire WINS 5&3 vs. Perrine Delacour
  • Ayaka Furue WINS 2&1 vs. Maja Stark
  • Lindsey Weaver-Wright WINS 4&3 vs. Sophia Schubert

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play: Final group standings

  • Group 1: Albane Valenzuela - 3 points, Lilia Vu - 2 points, Nanna Koerstz Madsen - 1 points, Lauren Hartlage - 0 points
  • Group 2: Sophia Schubert - 2.5 points, Brooke M. Henderson - 2 points, Jeongeun Lee6 - 1.5 points, Yaeeun Hong - 0 points
  • Group 3: Celine Boutier - 3 points, Paula Reto - 1.5 points, Min Lee - 1.5 points, Sarah Schmelzel - 0 points
  • Group 4: Pajaree Anannarukarn - 2 points, Karis Davidson - 2 points, Mina Harigae - 1.5 points, Xiyu Lin - 0.5 points
  • Group 5: Alison Lee - 2 points, Maria Fassi - 1.5 points, Muni He - 1.5 points, Danielle Kang - 1 points
  • Group 6: Ayaka Furue - 3 points, Gemma Dryburgh - 1 points, Stacy Lewis - 1 points, Celine Borge - 1 points
  • Group 7: Leona Maguire - 3 points, Jenny Shin - 2 points, Narin An - 1 points, Linnea Strom - 0 points
  • Group 8: Linn Grant - 2.5 points, Maddie Szeryk - 1.5 points, Eun-Hee Ji - 1 points, Matilda Castren - 1 points
  • Group 9: Daniela Darquea - 2.5 points, Marina Alex - 2 points, Allisen Corpuz - 1.5 points, Lucy Li - 0 points
  • Group 10: Perrine Delacour - 2 points, Jennifer Kupcho - 1.5 points, Aditi Ashok - 1.5 points, Caroline Inglis - 1 points
  • Group 11: Maja Stark - 3 points, Yu Liu - 2 points, Emma Talley - 1 points, Jodi Ewart Shadoff - 0 points
  • Group 12: Carlota Ciganda - 3 points, Amanda Doherty - 1.5 points, Pornanong Phatlum - 1 points, Gaby Lopez - 0.5 points
  • Group 13: Cheyenne Knight - 2.5 points, Peiyun Chien - 2 points, Sei Young Kim - 1.5 points, Sarah Kemp - 0 points
  • Group 14: Angel Yin - 2.5 points, Ally Ewing - 2 points, Esther Henseleit - 1.5 points, Jaravee Boonchant - 0 points
  • Group 15: Lindsey Weaver-Wright - 2.5 points, Hae Ran Ryu - 2 points, Frida Kinhult - 1 points, A Lim Kim - 0.5 points
  • Group 16: Anna Nordqvist - 2.5 points, Lauren Coughlin - 2 points, Andrea Lee - 1.5 points, Elizabeth Szokol - 0 points

    Payouts

    POSITION PLAYER MONEY
    1 Pajaree Anannarukarn $225,000
    2 Ayaka Furue $139,572
    T-3 Leona Maguire $89,757
    T-3 Linn Grant $89,757
    T-5 Carlota Ciganda $48,906
    T-5 Albane Valenzuela $48,906
    T-5 Celine Boutier $48,906
    T-5 Lindsey Weaver-Wright $48,906
    T-9 Alison Lee $26,506
    T-9 Cheyenne Knight $26,506
    T-9 Anna Nordqvist $26,506
    T-9 Maja Stark $26,506
    T-9 Daniela Darquea $26,506
    T-9 Angel Yin $26,506
    T-9 Perrine Delacour $26,506
    T-9 Sophia Schubert $26,506
    T17 Lilia Vu $16,743
    T17 Brooke M. Henderson $16,743
    T17 Karis Davidson $16,743
    T17 Jenny Shin $16,743
    T17 Marina Alex $16,743
    T17 Yu Liu $16,743
    T17 Peiyun Chien $16,743
    T17 Ally Ewing $16,743
    T17 Hae Ran Ryu $16,743
    T17 Lauren Coughlin $16,743
    T27 Maddie Szeryk $10,529
    T27 Amanda Doherty $10,529
    T27 Jeongeun Lee6 $10,529
    T27 Mina Harigae $10,529
    T27 Allisen Corpuz $10,529
    T27 Sei Young Kim $10,529
    T27 Esther Henseleit $10,529
    T27 Andrea Lee $10,529
    T27 Paula Reto $10,529
    T27 Min Lee $10,529
    T27 Maria Fassi $10,529
    T27 Muni He $10,529
    T27 Jennifer Kupcho $10,529
    T27 Aditi Ashok $10,529
    T41 Nanna Koerstz Madsen $6,209
    T41 Narin An $6,209
    T41 Emma Talley $6,209
    T41 Pornanong Phatlum $6,209
    T41 Frida Kinhult $6,209
    T41 Danielle Kang $6,209
    T41 Caroline Inglis $6,209
    T41 Gemma Dryburgh $6,209
    T41 Stacy Lewis $6,209
    T41 Celine Borge $6,209
    T41 Eun-Hee Ji $6,209
    T41 Matilda Castren $6,209
    T53 Xiyu Lin $4,738
    T53 Gaby Lopez $4,738
    T53 A Lim Kim $4,738
    T56 Lauren Hartlage $3,906
    T56 Yaeeun Hong $3,906
    T56 Sarah Schmelzel $3,906
    T56 Linnea Strom $3,906
    T56 Lucy Li $3,906
    T56 Jodi Ewart Shadoff $3,906
    T56 Sarah Kemp $3,906
    T56 Jaravee Boonchant $3,906
    T56 Elizabeth Szokol $3,906

