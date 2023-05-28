2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play final leaderboard is headed by winner Pajaree Anannarukarn, who prevailed in the final match against Ayaka Furue to win her first LPGA title of the season at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

Anannarukarn won by a 3-and-1 margin in the 18-hole final, surging to her first win in her LPGA career. The consolation match has been scrapped, with the semifinal losers sharing third place.

Anannarukarn won the $225,000 tournament winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Final

Pajaree Anannarukarn WINS 3&1 vs Ayaka Furue

Semifinals

Pajaree Anannarukarn WINS 3&1 vs. Linn Grant

Ayaka Furue WINS 2&1 vs. Leona Maguire

Quarterfinals

Pajaree Anannarukarn WINS 3&2 vs. Carlota Ciganda

Linn Grant WINS 3&1 vs. Albane Valenzuela

Ayaka Furue WINS 2&1 vs. Celine Boutier

Leona Maguire WINS 3&2 vs. Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Round of 16

Carlota Ciganda WINS 2&1 vs. Alison Lee

Pajaree Anannarukarn WINS 3&2 vs. Cheyenne Knight

Linn Grant WINS 4&3 vs. Daniela Darquea

Albane Valenzuela WINS 1 UP vs. Anna Nordqvist

Celine Boutier WINS 4&2 vs. Angel Yin

Leona Maguire WINS 5&3 vs. Perrine Delacour

Ayaka Furue WINS 2&1 vs. Maja Stark

Lindsey Weaver-Wright WINS 4&3 vs. Sophia Schubert

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play: Final group standings