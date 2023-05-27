2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

05/27/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Brooke Henderson
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play purse is set for $1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $225,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field is headed by Brooke Henderson, Sei Young Kim, Ally Ewing and more.

This is the 12th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. This is a match-play event with a round-robin group format for three days that leads to a 16-player, single-elimination tournament.

The event is played this year at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play: What you need to know

Purse: $1,500,000
Winner's share: $225,000
Field size: 64 players
36-hole cut: None

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $225,000
2 $139,572
3 $101,250
4 $78,325
5 $63,043
6 $51,580
7 $43,175
8 $37,826
9 $34,005
10 $30,948
11 $28,655
12 $26,744
13 $25,064
14 $23,536
15 $22,160
16 $20,937
17 $19,868
18 $18,951
19 $18,187
20 $17,575
21 $16,964
22 $16,352
23 $15,742
24 $15,130
25 $14,596
26 $14,061
27 $13,525
28 $12,990
29 $12,456
30 $11,997
31 $11,539
32 $11,080
33 $10,622
34 $10,163
35 $9,782
36 $9,399
37 $9,017
38 $8,635
39 $8,252
40 $7,947
41 $7,642
42 $7,337
43 $7,030
44 $6,725
45 $6,495
46 $6,266
47 $6,037
48 $5,807
49 $5,578
50 $5,348
51 $5,197
52 $5,043
53 $4,890
54 $4,738
55 $4,585
56 $4,431
57 $4,280
58 $4,126
59 $3,974
60 $3,821
61 $3,745
62 $3,668
63 $3,592
64 $3,515

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.