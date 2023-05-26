Every week of the season, the PGA Tour travels around the United States and other countries around the world, and they put on tournaments with different title sponsors in unique locales. A fun touch to those tournaments is offering different tee markers at each tournament. These markers are practical, as they're required for a golf tournament, but they're also an opportunity to add a little flare and personality with a nod to the title sponsor or host location of the event.

Some PGA Tour tournaments have better tee markers than others because the answer is either obvious or quite clever. For whatever reason, there are a handful of events on the schedule with the best tee markers.

The 5 best tee markers on the PGA Tour

5. Barbasol Championship

The folks at Barbasol make a mighty fine shaving cream, and a can of shaving cream is a great tee marker -- as opposed to a razor, which might be kind of hard to see. The Barbasol can also has candy stripes, so it draws eyeballs.

4. Valspar Championship

The Valspar Championship thinks about their tee markers in the same way as the Barbasol. Why not put the product out there for everyone to see? It's a great brand activation. Except Valspar is in the paint business, so they use a branded paint can as a tee marker instead of a can of shaving cream.

3. FedEx St. Jude Championship

The first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs is in Memphis, home to the shipping and logistics company. You can figure out a FedEx truck from a mile away, so why not use a miniaturized die cast version of the truck as a tee marker? They have different versions of the trucks as tee markers, and it looks great while standing out on the course.

2. Charles Schwab Challenge

The Charles Schwab Challenge has gotten into the tradition of giving a tremendous restored car to the winner -- along with the seven-figure check for winning. Each year, the car changes, and the tee markers change with the year to showcase what that car is. It's a nice reminder of what's on the line, and it makes sense since a stack of money would be a bit impractical for a financial services firm.

1. John Deere Classic

The John Deere Classic tee markers are pretty much impossible to beat. They're miniature John Deere tractors! It's a natural fit for the long-time title sponsor, they stand out and yet they also blend into their golf surroundings. John Deere also makes so many different vehicles that they can trade them out from year to year or box to box.