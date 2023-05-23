2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play format: Round robin groups, matches, points, brackets

The 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play format is unique in golf because it's not only the rare match-play event in professional golf, but it's an individual match-play event with a round-robin group component designed to help preserve the best players in the tournament from being eliminated in a potential fluke loss in the first three days of the event.
The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play format is similar to that of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, with a 64-player event beginning with 16 groups of round-robin play leading to 16 group winners who advance into a single-elimination, bracket-style tournament to determine a winner.
For the first three days of the tournament, Wednesday through Friday, the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play is concerned with matches inside 16 groups, each anchored by one of the top 16 highest-seeded players in the event based on this week's Official World Golf Ranking. From there, players are snake drafted from three subsequent groups of the next 16 highest-ranked players to fill out groups. In these 16 groups of four, round-robin play continues for the first three days, with each player getting an 18-hole match against each player in their group.
In these 18-hole matches, three outcomes are possible: win, loss or 18-hole tie. If a player wins a match, they get 2 points. If they lose the match, they don't get a point. If they tie or halve the match, they and their opponent each get 1 point. In the final day of round-robin play on Friday, matches which determine the group winner. If players are tied for the lead in a group after round robin play, a sudden-death playoff begins on the first hole as soon as possible.
The winners of each group then advance into a single-elimination, bracket-style competition on Saturday with 18-hole matches:
- Group 1 winner vs. Group 16 winner
- Group 8 winner vs. Group 9 winner
- Group 4 winner vs. Group 13 winner
- Group 5 winner vs. Group 12 winner
- Group 6 winner vs. Group 11 winner
- Group 3 winner vs. Group 14 winner
- Group 7 winner vs. Group 10 winner
- Group 2 winner vs. Group 15 winner
There must be a winner in each of these matches. From there, the bracket takes over, determining next matchups until a champion is crowned on Sunday afternoon in an 18-hole finish, and a third- and fourth-place finisher is decided by a consolation match.
2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play groups
- Group 1: Lilia Vu (1), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (32), Albane Valenzuela (33), Lauren Hartlage (64)
- Group 2: Brooke Henderson (2), Jeongeun Lee6 (31), Sophia Schubert (34), Yaeeun Hong (63)
- Group 3: Celine Boutier (3), Paula Reto (30), Sarah Schmelzel (35), Min Lee (62)
- Group 4: Xiyu Lin (4), Mina Harigae (29), Pajaree Anannarukarn (36), Karis Davidson (61)
- Group 5: Danielle Kang (5), Alison Lee (28), Maria Fassi (37), Muni He (60)
- Group 6: Ayaka Furue (6), Gemma Dryburgh (27), Stacy Lewis (38), Celine Borge (59)
- Group 7: Leona Maguire (7), Narin An (26), Jenny Shin (39), Linnea Strom (58)
- Group 8: Linn Grant (8), Eun-Hee Ji (25), Matilda Castren (40), Maddie Szeryk (57)
- Group 9: Allisen Corpuz (9), Marina Alex (24), Lucy Li (41), Daniela Darquea (56)
- Group 10: Jennifer Kupcho (10), Aditi Ashok (23), Perrine Delacour (42), Caroline Inglis (55)
- Group 11: Maja Stark (11), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (22), Yu Liu (43), Emma Talley (54)
- Group 12: Carlota Ciganda (12), Gaby Lopez (21), Pornanong Phatlum (44), Amanda Doherty (53)
- Group 13: Sei Young Kim (13), Cheyenne Knight (20), Sarah Kemp (45), Peiyun Chien (52)
- Group 14: Ally Ewing (14), Angel Yin (19), Jaravee Boonchant (46), Esther Henseleit (51)
- Group 15: Hae Ran Ryu (15), A Lim Kim (18), Frida Kinhult (47), Lindsey Weaver-Wright (50)
- Group 16: Anna Nordqvist (16), Andrea Lee (17), Lauren Coughlin (48), Elizabeth Szokol (49)
2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play: Wednesday matches and results
|TIME
|GROUP
|PLAYER 1
|SEED 1
|PLAYER 2
|SEED 2
|8:00 a.m.
|9
|Allisen Corpuz
|9
|Daniela Darquea
|56
|8:10 a.m.
|9
|Marina Alex
|24
|Lucy Li
|41
|8:20 a.m.
|8
|Linn Grant
|8
|Maddie Szeryk
|57
|8:30 a.m.
|8
|Eun-Hee Ji
|25
|Matilda Castren
|40
|8:40 a.m.
|16
|Anna Nordqvist
|16
|Elizabeth Szokol
|49
|8:50 a.m.
|16
|Andrea Lee
|17
|Lauren Coughlin
|48
|9:00 a.m.
|1
|Lilia Vu
|1
|Lauren Hartlage
|64
|9:10 a.m.
|1
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|32
|Albane Valenzuela
|33
|9:20 a.m.
|12
|Carlota Ciganda
|12
|Amanda Doherty
|53
|9:30 a.m.
|12
|Gaby Lopez
|21
|Pornanong Phatlum
|44
|9:40 a.m.
|5
|Danielle Kang
|5
|Muni He
|60
|9:50 a.m.
|5
|Alison Lee
|28
|Maria Fassi
|37
|10:00 a.m.
|13
|Sei Young Kim
|13
|Peiyun Chien
|52
|10:10 a.m.
|13
|Cheyenne Knight
|20
|Sarah Kemp
|45
|10:20 a.m.
|4
|Xiyu Lin
|4
|Karis Davidson
|61
|10:30 a.m.
|4
|Mina Harigae
|29
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|36
|10:40 a.m.
|10
|Jennifer Kupcho
|10
|Caroline Inglis
|55
|10:50 a.m.
|10
|Aditi Ashok
|23
|Perrine Delacour
|42
|11:00 a.m.
|7
|Leona Maguire
|7
|Linnea Strom
|58
|11:10 a.m.
|7
|Narin An
|26
|Jenny Shin
|39
|11:20 a.m.
|15
|Hae Ran Ryu
|15
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright
|50
|11:30 a.m.
|15
|A Lim Kim
|18
|Frida Kinhult
|47
|11:40 a.m.
|2
|Brooke Henderson
|2
|Yaeeun Hong
|63
|11:50 a.m.
|2
|Jeongeun Lee6
|31
|Sophia Schubert
|34
|12:00 p.m.
|11
|Maja Stark
|11
|Emma Talley
|54
|12:10 p.m.
|11
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|22
|Yu Liu
|43
|12:20 p.m.
|6
|Ayaka Furue
|6
|Celine Borge
|59
|12:30 p.m.
|6
|Gemma Dryburgh
|27
|Stacy Lewis
|38
|12:40 p.m.
|14
|Ally Ewing
|14
|Esther Henseleit
|51
|12:50 p.m.
|14
|Angel Yin
|19
|Jaravee Boonchant
|46
|1:00 p.m.
|3
|Celine Boutier
|3
|Min Lee
|62
|1:10 p.m.
|3
|Paula Reto
|30
|Sarah Schmelzel
|35
2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play: Thursday matches and results
|TIME
|GROUP
|PLAYER 1
|SEED 1
|PLAYER 2
|SEED 2
|10:05 a.m.
|12
|Carlota Ciganda
|12
|Pornanong Phatlum
|44
|10:15 a.m.
|12
|Gaby Lopez
|21
|Amanda Doherty
|53
|10:25 a.m.
|5
|Danielle Kang
|5
|Maria Fassi
|37
|10:35 a.m.
|5
|Alison Lee
|28
|Muni He
|60
|10:45 a.m.
|13
|Sei Young Kim
|13
|Sarah Kemp
|45
|10:55 a.m.
|13
|Cheyenne Knight
|20
|Peiyun Chien
|52
|11:05 a.m.
|4
|Xiyu Lin
|4
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|36
|11:15 a.m.
|4
|Mina Harigae
|29
|Karis Davidson
|61
|11:25 a.m.
|10
|Jennifer Kupcho
|10
|Perrine Delacour
|42
|11:35 a.m.
|10
|Aditi Ashok
|23
|Caroline Inglis
|55
|11:45 a.m.
|7
|Leona Maguire
|7
|Jenny Shin
|39
|11:55 a.m.
|7
|Narin An
|26
|Linnea Strom
|58
|12:05 p.m.
|15
|Hae Ran Ryu
|15
|Frida Kinhult
|47
|12:15 p.m.
|15
|A Lim Kim
|18
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright
|50
|12:25 p.m.
|2
|Brooke Henderson
|2
|Sophia Schubert
|34
|12:35 p.m.
|2
|Jeongeun Lee6
|31
|Yaeeun Hong
|63
|12:45 p.m.
|11
|Maja Stark
|11
|Yu Liu
|43
|12:55 p.m.
|11
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|22
|Emma Talley
|54
|1:05 p.m.
|6
|Ayaka Furue
|6
|Stacy Lewis
|38
|1:15 p.m.
|6
|Gemma Dryburgh
|27
|Celine Borge
|59
|1:25 p.m.
|14
|Ally Ewing
|14
|Jaravee Boonchant
|46
|1:35 p.m.
|14
|Angel Yin
|19
|Esther Henseleit
|51
|1:45 p.m.
|3
|Celine Boutier
|3
|Sarah Schmelzel
|35
|1:55 p.m.
|3
|Paula Reto
|30
|Min Lee
|62
|2:05 p.m.
|9
|Allisen Corpuz
|9
|Lucy Li
|41
|2:15 p.m.
|9
|Marina Alex
|24
|Daniela Darquea
|56
|2:25 p.m.
|8
|Linn Grant
|8
|Matilda Castren
|40
|2:35 p.m.
|8
|Eun-Hee Ji
|25
|Maddie Szeryk
|57
|2:45 p.m.
|16
|Anna Nordqvist
|16
|Lauren Coughlin
|48
|2:55 p.m.
|16
|Andrea Lee
|17
|Elizabeth Szokol
|49
|3:05 p.m.
|1
|Lilia Vu
|1
|Albane Valenzuela
|33
|3:15 p.m.
|1
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|32
|Lauren Hartlage
|64
2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play: Friday matches and results
These matches and their order will be announced Thursday night.