2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play format: Round robin groups, matches, points, brackets

The 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play format is unique in golf because it's not only the rare match-play event in professional golf, but it's an individual match-play event with a round-robin group component designed to help preserve the best players in the tournament from being eliminated in a potential fluke loss in the first three days of the event.

Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play format

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play format is similar to that of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, with a 64-player event beginning with 16 groups of round-robin play leading to 16 group winners who advance into a single-elimination, bracket-style tournament to determine a winner.

For the first three days of the tournament, Wednesday through Friday, the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play is concerned with matches inside 16 groups, each anchored by one of the top 16 highest-seeded players in the event based on this week's Official World Golf Ranking. From there, players are snake drafted from three subsequent groups of the next 16 highest-ranked players to fill out groups. In these 16 groups of four, round-robin play continues for the first three days, with each player getting an 18-hole match against each player in their group.

In these 18-hole matches, three outcomes are possible: win, loss or 18-hole tie. If a player wins a match, they get 2 points. If they lose the match, they don't get a point. If they tie or halve the match, they and their opponent each get 1 point. In the final day of round-robin play on Friday, matches which determine the group winner. If players are tied for the lead in a group after round robin play, a sudden-death playoff begins on the first hole as soon as possible.

The winners of each group then advance into a single-elimination, bracket-style competition on Saturday with 18-hole matches:

Group 1 winner vs. Group 16 winner

Group 8 winner vs. Group 9 winner

Group 4 winner vs. Group 13 winner

Group 5 winner vs. Group 12 winner

Group 6 winner vs. Group 11 winner

Group 3 winner vs. Group 14 winner

Group 7 winner vs. Group 10 winner

Group 2 winner vs. Group 15 winner

There must be a winner in each of these matches. From there, the bracket takes over, determining next matchups until a champion is crowned on Sunday afternoon in an 18-hole finish, and a third- and fourth-place finisher is decided by a consolation match.

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play groups

Group 1: Lilia Vu (1), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (32), Albane Valenzuela (33), Lauren Hartlage (64)

Group 2: Brooke Henderson (2), Jeongeun Lee6 (31), Sophia Schubert (34), Yaeeun Hong (63)

Group 3: Celine Boutier (3), Paula Reto (30), Sarah Schmelzel (35), Min Lee (62)

Group 4: Xiyu Lin (4), Mina Harigae (29), Pajaree Anannarukarn (36), Karis Davidson (61)

Group 5: Danielle Kang (5), Alison Lee (28), Maria Fassi (37), Muni He (60)

Group 6: Ayaka Furue (6), Gemma Dryburgh (27), Stacy Lewis (38), Celine Borge (59)

Group 7: Leona Maguire (7), Narin An (26), Jenny Shin (39), Linnea Strom (58)

Group 8: Linn Grant (8), Eun-Hee Ji (25), Matilda Castren (40), Maddie Szeryk (57)

Group 9: Allisen Corpuz (9), Marina Alex (24), Lucy Li (41), Daniela Darquea (56)

Group 10: Jennifer Kupcho (10), Aditi Ashok (23), Perrine Delacour (42), Caroline Inglis (55)

Group 11: Maja Stark (11), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (22), Yu Liu (43), Emma Talley (54)

Group 12: Carlota Ciganda (12), Gaby Lopez (21), Pornanong Phatlum (44), Amanda Doherty (53)

Group 13: Sei Young Kim (13), Cheyenne Knight (20), Sarah Kemp (45), Peiyun Chien (52)

Group 14: Ally Ewing (14), Angel Yin (19), Jaravee Boonchant (46), Esther Henseleit (51)

Group 15: Hae Ran Ryu (15), A Lim Kim (18), Frida Kinhult (47), Lindsey Weaver-Wright (50)

Group 16: Anna Nordqvist (16), Andrea Lee (17), Lauren Coughlin (48), Elizabeth Szokol (49)

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play: Wednesday matches and results

TIME GROUP PLAYER 1 SEED 1 PLAYER 2 SEED 2 8:00 a.m. 9 Allisen Corpuz 9 Daniela Darquea 56 8:10 a.m. 9 Marina Alex 24 Lucy Li 41 8:20 a.m. 8 Linn Grant 8 Maddie Szeryk 57 8:30 a.m. 8 Eun-Hee Ji 25 Matilda Castren 40 8:40 a.m. 16 Anna Nordqvist 16 Elizabeth Szokol 49 8:50 a.m. 16 Andrea Lee 17 Lauren Coughlin 48 9:00 a.m. 1 Lilia Vu 1 Lauren Hartlage 64 9:10 a.m. 1 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 32 Albane Valenzuela 33 9:20 a.m. 12 Carlota Ciganda 12 Amanda Doherty 53 9:30 a.m. 12 Gaby Lopez 21 Pornanong Phatlum 44 9:40 a.m. 5 Danielle Kang 5 Muni He 60 9:50 a.m. 5 Alison Lee 28 Maria Fassi 37 10:00 a.m. 13 Sei Young Kim 13 Peiyun Chien 52 10:10 a.m. 13 Cheyenne Knight 20 Sarah Kemp 45 10:20 a.m. 4 Xiyu Lin 4 Karis Davidson 61 10:30 a.m. 4 Mina Harigae 29 Pajaree Anannarukarn 36 10:40 a.m. 10 Jennifer Kupcho 10 Caroline Inglis 55 10:50 a.m. 10 Aditi Ashok 23 Perrine Delacour 42 11:00 a.m. 7 Leona Maguire 7 Linnea Strom 58 11:10 a.m. 7 Narin An 26 Jenny Shin 39 11:20 a.m. 15 Hae Ran Ryu 15 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 50 11:30 a.m. 15 A Lim Kim 18 Frida Kinhult 47 11:40 a.m. 2 Brooke Henderson 2 Yaeeun Hong 63 11:50 a.m. 2 Jeongeun Lee6 31 Sophia Schubert 34 12:00 p.m. 11 Maja Stark 11 Emma Talley 54 12:10 p.m. 11 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 22 Yu Liu 43 12:20 p.m. 6 Ayaka Furue 6 Celine Borge 59 12:30 p.m. 6 Gemma Dryburgh 27 Stacy Lewis 38 12:40 p.m. 14 Ally Ewing 14 Esther Henseleit 51 12:50 p.m. 14 Angel Yin 19 Jaravee Boonchant 46 1:00 p.m. 3 Celine Boutier 3 Min Lee 62 1:10 p.m. 3 Paula Reto 30 Sarah Schmelzel 35

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play: Thursday matches and results

TIME GROUP PLAYER 1 SEED 1 PLAYER 2 SEED 2 10:05 a.m. 12 Carlota Ciganda 12 Pornanong Phatlum 44 10:15 a.m. 12 Gaby Lopez 21 Amanda Doherty 53 10:25 a.m. 5 Danielle Kang 5 Maria Fassi 37 10:35 a.m. 5 Alison Lee 28 Muni He 60 10:45 a.m. 13 Sei Young Kim 13 Sarah Kemp 45 10:55 a.m. 13 Cheyenne Knight 20 Peiyun Chien 52 11:05 a.m. 4 Xiyu Lin 4 Pajaree Anannarukarn 36 11:15 a.m. 4 Mina Harigae 29 Karis Davidson 61 11:25 a.m. 10 Jennifer Kupcho 10 Perrine Delacour 42 11:35 a.m. 10 Aditi Ashok 23 Caroline Inglis 55 11:45 a.m. 7 Leona Maguire 7 Jenny Shin 39 11:55 a.m. 7 Narin An 26 Linnea Strom 58 12:05 p.m. 15 Hae Ran Ryu 15 Frida Kinhult 47 12:15 p.m. 15 A Lim Kim 18 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 50 12:25 p.m. 2 Brooke Henderson 2 Sophia Schubert 34 12:35 p.m. 2 Jeongeun Lee6 31 Yaeeun Hong 63 12:45 p.m. 11 Maja Stark 11 Yu Liu 43 12:55 p.m. 11 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 22 Emma Talley 54 1:05 p.m. 6 Ayaka Furue 6 Stacy Lewis 38 1:15 p.m. 6 Gemma Dryburgh 27 Celine Borge 59 1:25 p.m. 14 Ally Ewing 14 Jaravee Boonchant 46 1:35 p.m. 14 Angel Yin 19 Esther Henseleit 51 1:45 p.m. 3 Celine Boutier 3 Sarah Schmelzel 35 1:55 p.m. 3 Paula Reto 30 Min Lee 62 2:05 p.m. 9 Allisen Corpuz 9 Lucy Li 41 2:15 p.m. 9 Marina Alex 24 Daniela Darquea 56 2:25 p.m. 8 Linn Grant 8 Matilda Castren 40 2:35 p.m. 8 Eun-Hee Ji 25 Maddie Szeryk 57 2:45 p.m. 16 Anna Nordqvist 16 Lauren Coughlin 48 2:55 p.m. 16 Andrea Lee 17 Elizabeth Szokol 49 3:05 p.m. 1 Lilia Vu 1 Albane Valenzuela 33 3:15 p.m. 1 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 32 Lauren Hartlage 64

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play: Friday matches and results

These matches and their order will be announced Thursday night.