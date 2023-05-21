2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field: Players, rankings
LPGA Tour

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field: Players, rankings

05/21/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Brooke Henderson
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field is headlined by the likes of Lilia Vu, Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson and more.

This is set to be a 64-player field is played out over five days, with this event marking the LPGA Tour's match-play event held in Sin City.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking a stopping point in the season before a big run of major championships.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order. Gina Kim and Wichanee Meechai are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with 22 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field

PLAYER
Marina Alex
Narin An
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Aditi Ashok
Jaravee Boonchant
Celine Borge
Celine Boutier
Matilda Castren
Peiyun Chien
Carlota Ciganda
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Daniela Darquea
Karis Davidson
Perrine Delacour
Amanda Doherty
Gemma Dryburgh
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Ally Ewing
Maria Fassi
Ayaka Furue
Linn Grant
Mina Harigae
Lauren Hartlage
Muni He
Brooke Henderson
Esther Henseleit
Yaeeun Hong
Caroline Inglis
Eun Hee Ji
Danielle Kang
Sarah Kemp
Sei Young Kim
A Lim Kim
Frida Kinhult
Cheyenne Knight
Jennifer Kupcho
Andrea Lee
Alison Lee
Min Lee
Jeongeun Lee6
Stacy Lewis
Lucy Li
Xiyu Lin
Yu Liu
Gaby Lopez
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Leona Maguire
Anna Nordqvist
Pornanong Phatlum
Paula Reto
Hae Ran Ryu
Sarah Schmelzel
Sophia Schubert
Jenny Shin
Maja Stark
Linnea Strom
Maddie Szeryk
Elizabeth Szokol
Emma Talley
Albane Valenzuela
Lilia Vu
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
Angel Yin

Top 50 players in 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field

RANK PLAYER
4 Lilia Vu
9 Brooke M. Henderson
11 Celine Boutier
13 Xiyu Lin
17 Danielle Kang
18 Ayaka Furue
20 Leona Maguire
21 Linn Grant
24 Allisen Corpuz
26 Jennifer Kupcho
32 Sei Young Kim
34 Ally Ewing
35 Anna Nordqvist
36 Hae Ran Ryu
38 Yuka Saso
39 Andrea Lee
41 Angel Yin
42 A Lim Kim
44 Gaby Lopez
45 Cheyenne Knight
46 Carlota Ciganda
49 Aditi Ashok

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.