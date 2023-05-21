2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field is headlined by the likes of Lilia Vu, Danielle Kang, Brooke Henderson and more.

This is set to be a 64-player field is played out over five days, with this event marking the LPGA Tour's match-play event held in Sin City.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, marking a stopping point in the season before a big run of major championships.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order. Gina Kim and Wichanee Meechai are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with 22 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field

PLAYER Marina Alex Narin An Pajaree Anannarukarn Aditi Ashok Jaravee Boonchant Celine Borge Celine Boutier Matilda Castren Peiyun Chien Carlota Ciganda Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Daniela Darquea Karis Davidson Perrine Delacour Amanda Doherty Gemma Dryburgh Jodi Ewart Shadoff Ally Ewing Maria Fassi Ayaka Furue Linn Grant Mina Harigae Lauren Hartlage Muni He Brooke Henderson Esther Henseleit Yaeeun Hong Caroline Inglis Eun Hee Ji Danielle Kang Sarah Kemp Sei Young Kim A Lim Kim Frida Kinhult Cheyenne Knight Jennifer Kupcho Andrea Lee Alison Lee Min Lee Jeongeun Lee6 Stacy Lewis Lucy Li Xiyu Lin Yu Liu Gaby Lopez Nanna Koerstz Madsen Leona Maguire Anna Nordqvist Pornanong Phatlum Paula Reto Hae Ran Ryu Sarah Schmelzel Sophia Schubert Jenny Shin Maja Stark Linnea Strom Maddie Szeryk Elizabeth Szokol Emma Talley Albane Valenzuela Lilia Vu Lindsey Weaver-Wright Angel Yin

Top 50 players in 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play field