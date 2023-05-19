When is the last time Justin Rose won a major championship?

Justin Rose has 11 PGA Tour wins in his career. As he started his career, Rose went years in a drought of winning, even making cuts. However, Rose evolved and became one of the best and most consistent players in the world and on the PGA Tour.

Now, though, Rose is at a crossroads in his career as a long drought without a major championship win continues.

The last time Justin Rose won a PGA Tour event was the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which he won in a Monday finish to mark his first PGA Tour win in four years, since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.

Rose's last major championship victory, though, came back in 2013.

Justin Rose won a major at the 2013 US Open. Rose was the sole survivor of the US Open played at Merion Golf Club, winning on 1-over par in another national championship where Phil Mickelson had a chance to win.

That doesn't mean Rose hasn't been on the cusp of ending the major winless streak several times. Since that major championship breakthrough in Philadelphia, Rose has posted 11 different top-10 finishes in majors. He's had four medal-stand finishes in majors.

Now in his 40s, Rose is much less likely to win another major championship, but with the oldest major winner at 50 years old, there is still plenty of time.