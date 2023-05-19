When is the last time Bryson DeChambeau won a major championship?

Bryson DeChambeau has 8 PGA Tour wins in his career. Several years ago, he was on a career trajectory that had him overpowering golf courses left and right, and he was looking to be the next great power player in golf.

Now, though, DeChambeau is at a crossroads in his career as a long drought without a major championship win continues.

The last time Bryson DeChambeau won a PGA Tour event was the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational. That week felt like the peak of DeChambeau as he bulked up and chased speed throughout the pandemic golf period. He overpowered Bay Hill and triumphed at the home of the King.

DeChambeau's last major championship victory, though, came back in 2020.

Bryson DeChambeau won a major at the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot. The event was played in September in an unprecedented time, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He overpowered the host course to win over Matthew Wolff.

That doesn't mean DeChambeau hasn't been on the cusp of ending the winless streak several times. However, DeChambeau now plays on LIV Golf and has struggled with his health and confidence in the last several years.

DeChambeau has yet to win on LIV, and he has struggled to consistently post high finishes in the 48-player fields.