Bryson DeChambeau hit a fellow player with a shot at the 2023 PGA Championship
PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau hit a fellow player with a shot at the 2023 PGA Championship

05/18/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Bryson DeChambeau OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 27: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States reacts on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


Bryson DeChambeau had a bit of an awkward incident in the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club when he struck a fellow competitor with one of his shots.

DeChambeau was playing on the 17th hole of East Course of the upstate New York club when he hit an errant second shot that wound up hitting fellow competitor and PGA of America professional Kenny Pigman, who was standing on the tee on the par-4 18th.

Pigman can be seen on the video footage from ESPN clearly ducking into position having heard some kind of warning shout that the drive might be coming his way. The ball appears to hit Pigman in the neck area, and he doesn't look particularly harmed by the incident. He then looks back to see who hit the shot, and it turned out to be the 2020 US Open champion.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Fortunately, the iron shot struck wasn't as speedy as a shot struck with a driver, meaning the collision with Pigman wasn't as nasty. DeChambeau did reportedly come over and apologize to Pigman and make sure he was OK.

This kind of incident is somewhat rare in golf because so many PGA Tour venues have holes that are spaced out significantly and make this kind of situation less likely. However, on classic courses and clubs like this Donald Ross design, the holes are closer together and do create the possibility of these situations -- even for the best players in the world.

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.