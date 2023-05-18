How to watch 2023 PGA Championship: PGA Tour TV and streaming schedule, channels, services

The 2023 PGA Championship marks the 31st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, with the PGA of America major championship being played this year at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New york.

The PGA Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with ESPN and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event on TV from the Rochester area.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. ESPN airs all four days of the tournament, with CBS taking over on the weekend afternoon.

The 2023 PGA Championship field includes Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and more as part of a 156-player field seeking to win a major title in the PGA Tour's 2022-2023 season.

ESPN has TV coverage from Thursday's first round through Sunday's final round. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 1-7 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, coverage runs from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1-7 p.m. on CBS.

2023 PGA Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, May 18: 1-7 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, May 19: 1-7 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, May 20: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on ESPN, 1-7 p.m. on CBS

Sunday, May 21: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on ESPN, 1-7 p.m. on CBS

2023 PGA Championship streaming websites and apps

All four days of the event will stream live through ESPN and ESPN+, available on their website and the ESPN app. All ESPN TV coverage is available online to linear TV or cable subscribers. ESPN can be watched online without a cable subscription through FuboTV, YouTube TV and other services.

Separate from online streams of TV coverage, ESPN+ streaming offers exclusive, unique live streams of coverage before the TV broadcast. ESPN+ streaming which can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

CBS has coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with coverage until 7 p.m. Eastern each night. That coverage is available on CBSSports.com and Paramount Plus, which requires a subscription.

2023 PGA Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, May 18

ESPN broadcast: 1-7 p.m.

ESPN+ streaming: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, May 19

ESPN broadcast: 1-7 p.m.

ESPN+ streaming: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

ESPN broadcast: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 1-7 p.m.

ESPN+ streaming: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 21