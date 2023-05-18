How to watch 2023 PGA Championship: PGA Tour TV and streaming schedule, channels, services
PGA Championship PGA Tour

How to watch 2023 PGA Championship: PGA Tour TV and streaming schedule, channels, services

05/18/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 PGA Championship marks the 31st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, with the PGA of America major championship being played this year at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New york.

The PGA Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with ESPN and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event on TV from the Rochester area.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. ESPN airs all four days of the tournament, with CBS taking over on the weekend afternoon.

The 2023 PGA Championship field includes Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and more as part of a 156-player field seeking to win a major title in the PGA Tour's 2022-2023 season.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

ESPN has TV coverage from Thursday's first round through Sunday's final round. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 1-7 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, coverage runs from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on ESPN and 1-7 p.m. on CBS.

2023 PGA Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, May 18: 1-7 p.m. on ESPN
  • Friday, May 19: 1-7 p.m. on ESPN
  • Saturday, May 20: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on ESPN, 1-7 p.m. on CBS
  • Sunday, May 21: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on ESPN, 1-7 p.m. on CBS

2023 PGA Championship streaming websites and apps

All four days of the event will stream live through ESPN and ESPN+, available on their website and the ESPN app. All ESPN TV coverage is available online to linear TV or cable subscribers. ESPN can be watched online without a cable subscription through FuboTV, YouTube TV and other services.

Separate from online streams of TV coverage, ESPN+ streaming offers exclusive, unique live streams of coverage before the TV broadcast. ESPN+ streaming which can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

CBS has coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with coverage until 7 p.m. Eastern each night. That coverage is available on CBSSports.com and Paramount Plus, which requires a subscription.

2023 PGA Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, May 18

  • ESPN broadcast: 1-7 p.m.
  • ESPN+ streaming: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, May 19

  • ESPN broadcast: 1-7 p.m.
  • ESPN+ streaming: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

  • ESPN broadcast: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • CBS broadcast: 1-7 p.m.
  • ESPN+ streaming: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

  • ESPN broadcast: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • CBS broadcast: 1-7 p.m.
  • ESPN+ streaming: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.