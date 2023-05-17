2023 PGA Championship concessions menu: Food choices and food prices at Oak Hill
2023 PGA Championship concessions menu: Food choices and food prices at Oak Hill

05/17/2023
Golf News Net
PGA Championship food tent
One of the most talked-about things about the PGA Championship as a fan is the food and beverages served at the tournament.

The concessions at the PGA Championship are delicious, and they're priced accordingly with most any other major sporting event in the world.

The PGA Championship food menu has seen some changes over the years, but most of the items on the menu carry over from year to year, with some local flavor added in for the venue being visited each year.

The PGA Championship offers concessions for both breakfast and lunch, with plenty of choices for sandwiches at lunch. The breakfast menu is a little limited, but French toast sticks are a great touch.

The selection of alcoholic beverages is pretty vast at the PGA Championship, giving fans plenty of choices for a drink. The PGA of America uses Pepsi products for non-alcoholic beverages.

2023 PGA Championship food menu and prices

BREAKFAST (Served until 10 a.m.)

Breakfast Biscuit
French Toast Sticks
Muffins
Krispy Kreme Donuts
Nature Valley Granola Bars
Apples and Bananas

LUNCH

Hot Dog
Italian Sausage
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Butcher's Grind Hamburger
Beyond Burger
Ham on Cibatta
Vegan Asian-Inspired Salas
Peanut Butter and Jelly

BEVERAGES

Soft Drinks (Pepsi Products)
Aquafina Water
Iced Tea
Gatorade
Coffee

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Michelob Ultra
Stella Artois
Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer
Goose Island 312 Lemonade Shandy
Resurgence Pin Seeker Pale Ale
Pinot Grigio
Rose
Budweiser Zero
Elijah Craig Bourbon
Tito's Handmade Vodka
PGA Champonship Iced Tea Lemonade Moonshine Cocktail

SNACKS

Chips
Peanuts
Cookie Choco Chip Sweet Treat
Cookie Salted Caramel Sweet Treat
Rice Krispy Treats
Oatmeal Cream Pie
Ice Cream

