2023 PGA Championship concessions menu: Food choices and food prices at Oak Hill

One of the most talked-about things about the PGA Championship as a fan is the food and beverages served at the tournament.

The concessions at the PGA Championship are delicious, and they're priced accordingly with most any other major sporting event in the world.

The PGA Championship food menu has seen some changes over the years, but most of the items on the menu carry over from year to year, with some local flavor added in for the venue being visited each year.

The PGA Championship offers concessions for both breakfast and lunch, with plenty of choices for sandwiches at lunch. The breakfast menu is a little limited, but French toast sticks are a great touch.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The selection of alcoholic beverages is pretty vast at the PGA Championship, giving fans plenty of choices for a drink. The PGA of America uses Pepsi products for non-alcoholic beverages.

2023 PGA Championship food menu and prices

BREAKFAST (Served until 10 a.m.)

Breakfast Biscuit

French Toast Sticks

Muffins

Krispy Kreme Donuts

Nature Valley Granola Bars

Apples and Bananas

LUNCH

Hot Dog

Italian Sausage

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Butcher's Grind Hamburger

Beyond Burger

Ham on Cibatta

Vegan Asian-Inspired Salas

Peanut Butter and Jelly

BEVERAGES

Soft Drinks (Pepsi Products)

Aquafina Water

Iced Tea

Gatorade

Coffee

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Michelob Ultra

Stella Artois

Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer

Goose Island 312 Lemonade Shandy

Resurgence Pin Seeker Pale Ale

Pinot Grigio

Rose

Budweiser Zero

Elijah Craig Bourbon

Tito's Handmade Vodka

PGA Champonship Iced Tea Lemonade Moonshine Cocktail

SNACKS

Chips

Peanuts

Cookie Choco Chip Sweet Treat

Cookie Salted Caramel Sweet Treat

Rice Krispy Treats

Oatmeal Cream Pie

Ice Cream