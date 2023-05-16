What’s the tape Jordan Spieth is wearing on his arm and wrist at the 2023 PGA Championship?

Jordan Spieth is wearing a big strip of black tape on his arm and wrist during the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

Clearly, Spieth's wrist is not in the best shape after withdrawing from the AT&T Byron Nelson last week, but why is he wearing it at all?

The tape Spieth is wearing is called kinesio tape, with the brand name that's most common these days known as KT Tape.

Kinesio tape is a really strong elastic tape that, when applied correctly, can support muscles, joints and tendons like a brace would, yet without restricting motion in the same way braces, compression bands or wraps might. Made of a performance fabric or cotton, depending on the maker, it doesn't cause rashing.

One of the more popular makes, KT Tape can be worn for up to five days when applied, including in the shower and pool. It comes in a roll that can be cut -- kind of like gauze -- for multiple applications. It retails for $15-$16, depending on where you shop.

Spieth is using the tape and also taping his wrist in hopes that it will help him get through this week without so much pain that he isn't able to compete in the second major of the men's calendar. Spieth is seeking the career Grand Slam with a win in the PGA Championship.

It's not certain Spieth will play, saying he is "week to week," but it seems he's likely to give it a go.