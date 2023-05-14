2023 Soudal Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 Soudal Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

05/14/2023
A photo of golfer Marcel Siem Germanys Marcel Siem poses with the trophy after winning the European Tour of the Hero Indian Open golf tournament in Gurgaon on February 26, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)
The 2023 Soudal Open prize money payout is from the $3.25 million purse, with 72 professional players who complete four rounds at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Soudal Open prize pool is at $340,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $220,000. The Soudal Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than 17 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is 73rd place this week.

The Soudal Open field is headed by Matthew Southgate, Dan Bradbury, Thorbjorn Olesen and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Soudal Open from the correct 2023 Soudal Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, meaning all players making the cut have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2023 Soudal Open prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, players are subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 460 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 20.5 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 Soudal Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $340,000
2 $220,000
3 $125,200
4 $100,000
5 $84,800
6 $70,000
7 $60,000
8 $50,000
9 $44,800
10 $40,000
11 $36,800
12 $34,400
13 $32,200
14 $30,600
15 $29,400
16 $28,200
17 $27,000
18 $25,800
19 $24,800
20 $24,000
21 $23,200
22 $22,600
23 $22,000
24 $21,400
25 $20,800
26 $20,200
27 $19,600
28 $19,000
29 $18,400
30 $17,800
31 $17,200
32 $16,600
33 $16,000
34 $15,400
35 $14,800
36 $14,200
37 $13,800
38 $13,400
39 $13,000
40 $12,600
41 $12,200
42 $11,800
43 $11,400
44 $11,000
45 $10,600
46 $10,200
47 $9,800
48 $9,400
49 $9,000
50 $8,600
51 $8,200
52 $7,800
53 $7,400
54 $7,000
55 $6,800
56 $6,600
57 $6,400
58 $6,200
59 $6,000
60 $5,800
61 $5,600
62 $5,400
63 $5,200
64 $5,000
65 $4,800

