2023 LIV Golf Tulsa final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/14/2023
Golf News Net
The LIV Golf logo
The 2023 LIV Golf Tulsa final leaderboard is headed by winner Dustin Johnson, who earned the LIV Golf win at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

Johnson won his second LIV event with a playoff win over Cameron Smith and Branden Grace after all three finished the 54-hole regulation tournament at 17-under 193. Johnson made birdie on the first playoff hole to win the event.

Harold Varner III finished four shots out of the playoff to end up solo fourth, while Eugenio Chacarra, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau finished tied for fifth.

Johnson won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Tulsa recap notes

Johnson earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 47 players finishing the event in the sixth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Stinger team finished first by one shot, with the four team members (Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen and Dean Burmester) earning $3 million for the franchise. The 4 Aces earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Range Goats finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues in two weeks in northern Virginia.

2023 LIV Golf Tulsa final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Dustin Johnson -17 63 63 67 193 $4,000,000
T2 Branden Grace -17 61 67 65 193 $1,812,500
T2 Cameron Smith -17 64 68 61 193 $1,812,500
4 Harold Varner III -13 67 69 61 197 $1,050,000
T5 Bryson DeChambeau -12 68 63 67 198 $816,667
T5 Eugenio Chacarra -12 69 65 64 198 $816,667
T5 Brooks Koepka -12 68 65 65 198 $816,667
T8 Joaquin Niemann -11 64 70 65 199 $588,333
T8 Dean Burmester -11 67 68 64 199 $588,333
T8 Bubba Watson -11 66 64 69 199 $588,333
T11 Charles Howell III -10 70 64 66 200 $374,000
T11 Jason Kokrak -10 70 67 63 200 $374,000
T11 Brendan Steele -10 63 69 68 200 $374,000
T11 Anirban Lahiri -10 68 67 65 200 $374,000
T11 Patrick Reed -10 69 67 64 200 $374,000
T16 Thomas Pieters -9 67 67 67 201 $236,000
T16 Scott Vincent -9 69 68 64 201 $236,000
T18 Bernd Wiesberger -8 69 67 66 202 $199,600
T18 Cameron Tringale -8 71 66 65 202 $199,600
T18 Henrik Stenson -8 69 68 65 202 $199,600
T18 Ian Poulter -8 67 68 67 202 $199,600
T18 Pat Perez -8 67 69 66 202 $199,600
T23 Chase Koepka -7 67 69 67 203 $164,000
T23 Louis Oosthuizen -7 65 70 68 203 $164,000
T23 Richard Bland -7 66 67 70 203 $164,000
T23 Sergio Garcia -7 68 70 65 203 $164,000
T23 Peter Uihlein -7 71 65 67 203 $164,000
T23 Laurie Canter -7 67 71 65 203 $164,000
T23 Abraham Ancer -7 68 66 69 203 $164,000
T30 Sebastián Muñoz -6 69 73 62 204 $152,000
T30 Matt Jones -6 67 71 66 204 $152,000
T30 Matthew Wolff -6 66 68 70 204 $152,000
T30 Carlos Ortiz -6 72 69 63 204 $152,000
T30 Mito Pereira -6 72 64 68 204 $152,000
35 Charl Schwartzel -5 72 67 66 205 $146,000
T36 Marc Leishman -4 69 68 69 206 $141,000
T36 Danny Lee -4 70 64 72 206 $141,000
T36 David Puig -4 69 68 69 206 $141,000
T36 Talor Gooch -4 68 71 67 206 $141,000
T40 Martin Kaymer -3 68 71 68 207 $134,000
T40 James Piot -3 71 69 67 207 $134,000
T40 Paul Casey -3 68 70 69 207 $134,000
43 Sihwan Kim -2 72 68 68 208 $130,000
T44 Kevin Na -1 75 66 68 209 $127,000
T44 Jediah Morgan -1 73 66 70 209 $127,000
T46 Graeme McDowell E 68 71 71 210 $123,000
T46 Phil Mickelson E 71 69 70 210 $123,000

