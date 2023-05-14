2023 LIV Golf Tulsa final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LIV Golf Tulsa final leaderboard is headed by winner Dustin Johnson, who earned the LIV Golf win at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

Johnson won his second LIV event with a playoff win over Cameron Smith and Branden Grace after all three finished the 54-hole regulation tournament at 17-under 193. Johnson made birdie on the first playoff hole to win the event.

Harold Varner III finished four shots out of the playoff to end up solo fourth, while Eugenio Chacarra, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau finished tied for fifth.

Johnson won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Tulsa recap notes

Johnson earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 47 players finishing the event in the sixth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Stinger team finished first by one shot, with the four team members (Grace, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen and Dean Burmester) earning $3 million for the franchise. The 4 Aces earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Range Goats finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues in two weeks in northern Virginia.

2023 LIV Golf Tulsa final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details