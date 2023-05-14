2023 Cognizant Founders Cup money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 Cognizant Founders Cup money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

05/14/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Minjee Lee
The 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup prize money payout is from the $3 million purse, with 66 professional players who complete four rounds at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Cognizant Founders Cup prize pool is at $450,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $281,376. Cognizant Founders Cup prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $6,797.

The Cognizant Founders Cup field is headed by Minjee Lee, Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson and more.

The LPGA Tour logo

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 66 players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 Cognizant Founders Cup prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $450,000
2 $282,165
3 $204,691
4 $158,343
5 $127,450
6 $104,277
7 $87,283
8 $76,471
9 $68,746
10 $62,566
11 $57,929
12 $54,069
13 $50,669
14 $47,580
15 $44,799
16 $42,327
17 $40,166
18 $38,313
19 $36,768
20 $35,530
21 $34,296
22 $33,058
23 $31,824
24 $30,588
25 $29,506
26 $28,426
27 $27,343
28 $26,261
29 $25,181
30 $24,254
31 $23,326
32 $22,399
33 $21,473
34 $20,546
35 $19,774
36 $19,001
37 $18,230
38 $17,457
39 $16,683
40 $16,066
41 $15,449
42 $14,832
43 $14,211
44 $13,594
45 $13,131
46 $12,667
47 $12,204
48 $11,739
49 $11,277
50 $10,814
51 $10,505
52 $10,197
53 $9,886
54 $9,579
55 $9,269
56 $8,959
57 $8,652
58 $8,342
59 $8,035
60 $7,725
61 $7,570
62 $7,414
63 $7,260
64 $7,107
65 $6,951
66 $6,797

