2023 Cognizant Founders Cup final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Jin Young Ko, who earned a big win at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.

Ko prevailed in a playoff against defending champion Minjee Lee, after both players finished regulation on 13-under 275. In the playoff, Ko won with a par after Lee three-putted for bogey on the first and only playoff hole.

The win is the third for Ko in this event in the last five years. Meanwhile, Ashleigh Buhai finished in solo third place on 10-under total.

Ko won and the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Cognizant Founders Cup recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the ninth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle once again on the LPGA, doing so in an event she has dominated at multiple venues.

By winning the event, Ko earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 66 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play in Las Vegas.

2023 Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details