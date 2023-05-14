2023 Cognizant Founders Cup final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured LPGA Tour

05/14/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko
The 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Jin Young Ko, who earned a big win at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.

Ko prevailed in a playoff against defending champion Minjee Lee, after both players finished regulation on 13-under 275. In the playoff, Ko won with a par after Lee three-putted for bogey on the first and only playoff hole.

The win is the third for Ko in this event in the last five years. Meanwhile, Ashleigh Buhai finished in solo third place on 10-under total.

Ko won and the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Cognizant Founders Cup recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the ninth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle once again on the LPGA, doing so in an event she has dominated at multiple venues.

By winning the event, Ko earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 66 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play in Las Vegas.

2023 Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jin Young Ko -13 68 68 72 67 275 $450,000
2 Minjee Lee -13 68 69 67 71 275 $282,165
3 Ashleigh Buhai -10 71 69 68 70 278 $204,690
4 Hae Ran Ryu -8 67 70 70 73 280 $158,344
T5 Atthaya Thitikul -7 68 73 69 71 281 $106,336
T5 Aditi Ashok -7 69 68 71 73 281 $106,336
T5 Angel Yin -7 69 70 68 74 281 $106,336
8 Nasa Hataoka -6 68 71 71 72 282 $76,470
9 Cheyenne Knight -5 68 70 71 74 283 $68,746
T10 Madelene Sagstrom -4 71 69 75 69 284 $58,188
T10 Georgia Hall -4 71 69 71 73 284 $58,188
T10 Grace Kim -4 69 72 68 75 284 $58,188
T13 Ariya Jutanugarn -3 72 70 72 71 285 $46,344
T13 Hye-Jin Choi -3 68 71 74 72 285 $46,344
T13 Anna Nordqvist -3 69 72 71 73 285 $46,344
T13 Sarah Kemp -3 71 65 75 74 285 $46,344
T17 Min Lee -2 72 73 69 72 286 $37,694
T17 Albane Valenzuela -2 72 67 74 73 286 $37,694
T17 Celine Borge -2 73 67 72 74 286 $37,694
T17 Morgane Metraux -2 74 66 71 75 286 $37,694
T21 Jennifer Kupcho -1 72 72 73 70 287 $32,442
T21 Narin An -1 69 71 75 72 287 $32,442
T21 Sei Young Kim -1 66 76 68 77 287 $32,442
T21 Stacy Lewis -1 68 72 70 77 287 $32,442
T25 Mel Reid E 75 70 71 72 288 $26,829
T25 Lizette Salas E 72 72 72 72 288 $26,829
T25 Wei-Ling Hsu E 70 73 70 75 288 $26,829
T25 A Lim Kim E 75 70 67 76 288 $26,829
T25 Ryann O'Toole E 69 75 67 77 288 $26,829
T25 Lauren Coughlin E 71 70 70 77 288 $26,829
T31 Celine Boutier 1 73 72 73 71 289 $20,276
T31 Lexi Thompson 1 70 73 75 71 289 $20,276
T31 Karis Davidson 1 73 68 76 72 289 $20,276
T31 Pajaree Anannarukarn 1 69 76 71 73 289 $20,276
T31 Yuna Nishimura 1 78 67 70 74 289 $20,276
T31 Alison Lee 1 73 70 72 74 289 $20,276
T31 Ruoning Yin 1 70 72 71 76 289 $20,276
T31 Stephanie Kyriacou 1 70 69 73 77 289 $20,276
T39 Gemma Dryburgh 2 69 75 72 74 290 $16,066
T39 Frida Kinhult 2 71 74 70 75 290 $16,066
T39 Samantha Wagner 2 69 76 70 75 290 $16,066
T42 Luna Sobron Galmes 3 69 76 73 73 291 $12,498
T42 Sofia Garcia 3 73 71 73 74 291 $12,498
T42 Emma Talley 3 74 71 71 75 291 $12,498
T42 Perrine Delacour 3 70 72 73 76 291 $12,498
T42 Peiyun Chien 3 68 71 76 76 291 $12,498
T42 Lydia Ko 3 72 71 71 77 291 $12,498
T42 Maria Fassi 3 71 70 72 78 291 $12,498
T42 Maddie Szeryk 3 68 74 70 79 291 $12,498
T42 Jenny Shin 3 72 68 72 79 291 $12,498
T42 Mariajo Uribe 3 72 70 69 80 291 $12,498
T52 Brittany Lincicome 4 71 70 78 73 292 $9,269
T52 Bronte Law 4 76 69 72 75 292 $9,269
T52 Pavarisa Yoktuan 4 69 74 74 75 292 $9,269
T52 Megan Khang 4 72 70 75 75 292 $9,269
T52 Lucy Li 4 71 71 75 75 292 $9,269
T52 Bailey Tardy 4 69 73 75 75 292 $9,269
T52 Yu Liu 4 71 69 76 76 292 $9,269
T59 Yealimi Noh 5 69 76 73 75 293 $7,879
T59 Azahara Munoz 5 71 72 75 75 293 $7,879
61 Ally Ewing 6 73 71 71 79 294 $7,571
62 Yu-Sang Hou 7 74 71 74 76 295 $7,414
T63 Annie Park 8 73 71 75 77 296 $7,184
T63 Lauren Stephenson 8 73 71 74 78 296 $7,184
65 Allisen Corpuz 9 72 71 74 80 297 $6,951
66 Pauline Roussin 10 75 70 77 76 298 $6,797

