2023 AT&T Byron Nelson purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

05/13/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jordan Spieth
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson purse is set for $9.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,710,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and more of the world's best players. KH Lee is the prior champion.

The 156-player field competes in an open event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order and other criteria.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

This is the 30th PGA Tour event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 38 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,710,000
2 $1,035,500
3 $655,500
4 $465,500
5 $389,500
6 $344,375
7 $320,625
8 $296,875
9 $277,875
10 $258,875
11 $239,875
12 $220,875
13 $201,875
14 $182,875
15 $173,375
16 $163,875
17 $154,375
18 $144,875
19 $135,375
20 $125,875
21 $116,375
22 $106,875
23 $99,275
24 $91,675
25 $84,075
26 $76,475
27 $73,625
28 $70,775
29 $67,925
30 $65,075
31 $62,225
32 $59,375
33 $56,525
34 $54,150
35 $51,775
36 $49,400
37 $47,025
38 $45,125
39 $43,225
40 $41,325
41 $39,425
42 $37,525
43 $35,625
44 $33,725
45 $31,825
46 $29,925
47 $28,025
48 $26,505
49 $25,175
50 $24,415
51 $23,845
52 $23,275
53 $22,895
54 $22,515
55 $22,325
56 $22,135
57 $21,945
58 $21,755
59 $21,565
60 $21,375
61 $21,185
62 $20,995
63 $20,805
64 $20,615
65 $20,425

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.