How to watch 2023 Soudal Open: DP World Tour TV and streaming schedule, channels, services

European Tour

05/12/2023
A photo of golfer Marcel Siem Germanys Marcel Siem poses with the trophy after winning the European Tour of the Hero Indian Open golf tournament in Gurgaon on February 26, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Soudal Open TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the DP World Tour-sanctioned event on TV from Belgium.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament.

The 2023 Soudal Open field includes Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott and more as part of a 156-player field seeking to win in the DP World Tour's 2022-2023 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage from Thursday's first round through Sunday's final round. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Eastern.

2023 Soudal Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, May 11: 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, May 12: 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, May 13: 5-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday, May 14: 5-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

2023 Soudal Open streaming websites and apps

All four days of the event will stream live through Golf Channel, available on their website and the NBC Sports app. All NBC-related coverage is available through Peacock, the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com if you have a subscription to Golf Channel. Golf Channel can be watched online without a cable subscription through FuboTV, YouTube TV and other services.

2023 Soudal Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, May 11

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday, May 12

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 5-7 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 5-7 p.m.

