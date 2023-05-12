How to watch 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup: LPGA Tour TV and streaming schedule, channels, services

The 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup marks the 10th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule, with the Tour playing the event this year at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.

The Cognizant Founders Cup TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the LPGA Tour-sanctioned event on TV from New Jersey.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament.

The 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup field includes Minjee Lee, Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko and more as part of a 144-player field seeking to win in the LPGA Tour's 2023 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage from Thursday's first round through Sunday's final round. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Eastern.

2023 Cognizant Founders Cup TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, May 11: 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, May 12: 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, May 13: 5-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, May 14: 5-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

2023 Cognizant Founders Cup streaming websites and apps

All four days of the event will stream live through Golf Channel, available on their website and the NBC Sports app. All NBC-related coverage is available through Peacock, the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com if you have a subscription to Golf Channel. Golf Channel can be watched online without a cable subscription through FuboTV, YouTube TV and other services.

Additionally, NBCSports.com has streaming coverage of the event for an extra half-hour following Thursday and Friday coverage, as well as for an additional hour prior to Saturday and Sunday coverage.

2023 Cognizant Founders Cup streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, May 11

Golf Channel broadcast: 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

NBCSports.com streaming: 1-1:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Golf Channel broadcast: 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

NBCSports.com streaming: 1-1:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

NBCSports.com streaming: 4-5 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-7 p.m.

Sunday, May 14