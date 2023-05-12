How to watch 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson: PGA Tour TV and streaming schedule, channels, services

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson marks the 30th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, with the Tour playing the event this year at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

The AT&T Byron Nelson TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event on TV from the Dallas area.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament, with CBS taking over on the weekend afternoon.

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field includes Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott and more as part of a 156-player field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2022-2023 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage from Thursday's first round through Sunday's final round. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 4-7 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, coverage runs from 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel and 3-6 p.m. on CBS.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, May 11: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, May 12: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, May 13: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Sunday, May 14: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m. on CBS

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson streaming websites and apps

All four days of the event will stream live through Golf Channel, available on their website and the NBC Sports app. All NBC-related coverage is available through Peacock, the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com if you have a subscription to Golf Channel. Golf Channel can be watched online without a cable subscription through FuboTV, YouTube TV and other services.

CBS has coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with coverage until 6 p.m. Eastern each night. That coverage is available on CBSSports.com and Paramount Plus, which requires a subscription.

Separate from online streams of TV coverage, PGA Tour Live offers exclusive, unique live streams of coverage before the TV broadcast. PGA Tour Live which can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription. However, for alternate events, there is no PGA Tour Live coverage.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, May 11

Golf Channel broadcast: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Golf Channel broadcast: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 14