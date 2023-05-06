Nate Lashley's girlfriend Ashlie Reed: Pictures, bio
Golf Culture

Nate Lashley’s girlfriend Ashlie Reed: Pictures, bio

05/06/2023
Golf News Net
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


Page 1 of 4

Nate Lashley is a PGA Tour winner, having taken the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and now he's looking to win the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Nate Lashley's girlfriend Ashlie Reed was there for him on the 72nd hole at Detroit Golf Club in 2019, when he won his first PGA Tour event in surprising fashion. Since then, Lashley has had some ups and downs on the PGA Tour, but he has managed to stay on Tour and contend on occasion.

Reed hasn't been photographed on Tour since that week in Detroit.

See pictures of Nate Lashley's girlfriend, Ashlie Reed.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Page 1 of 4
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.