Page 1 of 3

JJ Spaun is the 2022 Valero Texas Open winner, earning his first PGA Tour win. Now he's in contention to win again at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. Spaun's wife, Melody Spaun, has been a key part of his journey.

The pair were married in 2019 and have a child together, a daughter named Emerson.

Spaun has been hanging onto his PGA Tour card over the years, and now he's getting paid off with a big win.

See pictures of JJ Spaun's wife, Melody Spaun.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!