Brooks Koepka's Florida house: Pictures inside and out, specs, price of his mansion
Brooks Koepka’s Florida house: Pictures inside and out, specs, price of his mansion

05/05/2023
Golf News Net
Brooks Koepka's Florida house -- specifically located in Jupiter, where many of his peers live -- is a sprawling home where Koepka and wife Jena Sims live with a ton of square footage and plenty of space to play.

Koepka moved into this home featuring an ultra-modern look and tons of clean-line architecture. Now that they're about to become parents together, their home is where their family is growing up together.

Brooks Koepka's house is approximately 11,575 square feet, with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The house features a multi-story-sized living room, an enormous kitchen, a trophy room and space for Koepka's massive shoe collection.

Outside, there's a sunken poolside space for relaxing outside of the pool with an infinite view of the water. He also has a dock for his boat.

The home was featured in the episode of Netflix's "Full Swing" docuseries.

See pictures of Brooks Koepka's mansion in Jupiter, Fla.

