2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open is a new event on the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule, with Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy, hosting the event.

The DS Automobiles Italian Open field is headed by Yannik Paul, Jordan Smith, Robert MacIntyre and more, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced from the 144-player starting field.

The DS Automobiles Italian Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for four days with golf action from Korea.

Live coverage is streamed on Peacock, the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open TV times and schedule.

2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern