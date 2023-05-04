The 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $500,000 -- not the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field is headed by Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and more. This is the ninth event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season.

This is a special team-based event on the LPGA Tour schedule, with four country-based teams of eight competing in match play competition.

The event is played this year at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winners of this tournament do not earn points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $2 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown purse, winner's share, prize money payout