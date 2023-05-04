2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown format remains unchanged this year, with the LPGA Tour event played at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif.

The 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field is 32 players, including Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda and Minjee Lee.

The Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown field is made up of players who represent each of eight qualifying countries, with those countries determined based upon the combined world ranking of the four best-ranked players in the standings.

The Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown is played Thursday through Sunday.

Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown format

The Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown format is a four-day event, with the entire competition played through match play.

The field of eight teams is divided into two pools of four teams. During the first three days, the teams compete in round-robin play among their pool, with two matches played between countries each day. Each of those matches is a fourball (or best ball) match, with the lower score of teammates on each team counting to determine who wins a hole. At the end of 18 holes, the team winning the most holes wins the match and earns a point in the standings for their country. If the match is tied (or halved), then both teams earn 0.5 points.

At the end of three days of pool play, the top two teams from each pool will advance to the Sunday finale.

On Sunday, the winner of Pool A takes on the runner-up of Pool B, and the winner of Pool B takes on the runner-up of Pool A in the semifinals. There will be three matches in this phase: two singles matches and one foursomes (alternate shot) match. The same points are awarded for winning a match, and matches are extended to determine a winner if 18 holes are not enough. The teams who win the semifinal matches face off in the final, using the same format to determine a winner.

The winning team will earn the 2023 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown winner's share of the purse.