Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims: Pictures, bio

Brooks Koepka is a four-time major champion, starting by winning the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills, tying the US Open 72-hole scoring record with Rory McIlroy in the process. He repeated in 2018, then won consecutive PGA Championships.

Even as he has moved to LIV Golf, Koepka has long had his wife Jena Sims by his side.

Koepka's wife is Jena Sims, an actress and model from Georgia. She's been with him for all of his major wins after they met in 2015 at the Masters.

The couple got married in June 2022, and in May 2023 announced they are expecting their first child together.

See pictures of Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims.