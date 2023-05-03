Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims announce they’re expecting their first child together

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims are going to become parents. The husband and wife took to social media on Koepka's 33rd birthday to share they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared a sonogram photo, with Sims sticking out her belly to make it extra clear the couple were expecting.

Koepka and Sims married in June 2022, a little more than seven years after meeting on the seventh hole of the 2015 Masters. In that time, Koepka has won four major titles and experienced the full litany of the highs and lows of professional golf. Koepka joined LIV Golf in 2022 and has since won twice on that circuit, though he has said injury issues significantly influenced his move to the Saudi-backed circuit.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

At the 2023 Masters, Koepka finished tied for second place, behind winner Jon Rahm after leading for a substantial portion of the tournament's four days.

It's unclear how or if this may impact Koepka's participation in LIV Golf or other golf tournaments as the couple gets closer to welcoming their first child into the world.