2023 Wells Fargo Championship Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

04/30/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship is the eighth PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.

The event played after the Mexico Open at Vidanta is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features a $20 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, the Carolinas section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played May 1, 2023, at Rolling Hills Country Club in Monroe, N.C., and the field of 87 players was finalized on April 28 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.

The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship after Monday qualifying.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship Monday qualifier field

PLAYER
Jeff Avant
Eric Axley
Tanner Bibey
Michael Blair
Ryan Blaum
Yi Cao
Charles Chapman
Preston Cole
Ryan Cole
Erik Compton
Parker Coody
Daniel Core
Patrick Cover
Trace Crowe
Brian Davis
Taylor Dickson
Brett Drewitt
Jared du Toit
Matt Every
Zack Fischer
Joey Garber
Aaron George
Parker Gillam
Michael Gligic
Mathew Goggin
Tyler Gray
Danny Guise
Scott Harrington
Vince Hatfield
Alex Heffner
Bryce Hendrix
Harry Higgs
David Holmes
Brad Hopfinger
Sean Jacklin
Whee Kim
Jim Knous
David Kocher
Peter Kuest
Mark Lawrence
Jamie Lovemark
Willie Mack III
MJ Maguire
Ryan McCormick
Blake McShea
Raoul Menard
Kyle Mueller
Chris Nido
Vincent Norrman
Garrett Osborn
Dylan Ray
Kyle Reifers
Wes Roach
Cade Russell
Christian Salzer
Matti Schmid
Avery Schneider
Manav Shah
Trey Shirley
Matthew Short
Ryan Skae
Jacob Solomon
Stephen Stallings
Shawn Stefani
Ryan Sullivan
Caleb Surratt
Blake Taylor
Vaughn Taylor
Joel Thelen
Martin Trainer
Austen Truslow
Bo Van Pelt
John VanDerLaan
Dylan VanderVeer
Dalton Ward
Trevor Werbylo
Kyle Westmoreland
Brett White
Dylan Wu
Norman Xiong
Carson Young

