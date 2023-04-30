2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

04/30/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Tony Finau
The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta prize money payout is from the $7.7 million purse, with 73 professional players who complete four rounds at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Mexico Open at Vidanta prize pool is at $1,386,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $839,300 in PGA Tour prize money today. Mexico Open at Vidanta prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $15,323.

The Mexico Open at Vidanta field is headed by Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Brandon Wu and more. It's a tight leaderboard heading into the final round, with as many as six players who can win.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta from the correct 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut in this tournament is made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 29.8 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players 2024, and entry into the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,386,000
2 $839,300
3 $531,300
4 $377,300
5 $315,700
6 $279,125
7 $259,875
8 $240,625
9 $225,225
10 $209,825
11 $194,425
12 $179,025
13 $163,625
14 $148,225
15 $140,525
16 $132,825
17 $125,125
18 $117,425
19 $109,725
20 $102,025
21 $94,325
22 $86,625
23 $80,465
24 $74,305
25 $68,145
26 $61,985
27 $59,675
28 $57,365
29 $55,055
30 $52,745
31 $50,435
32 $48,125
33 $45,815
34 $43,890
35 $41,965
36 $40,040
37 $38,115
38 $36,575
39 $35,035
40 $33,495
41 $31,955
42 $30,415
43 $28,875
44 $27,335
45 $25,795
46 $24,255
47 $22,715
48 $21,483
49 $20,405
50 $19,789
51 $19,327
52 $18,865
53 $18,557
54 $18,249
55 $18,095
56 $17,941
57 $17,787
58 $17,633
59 $17,479
60 $17,325
61 $17,171
62 $17,017
63 $16,863
64 $16,709
65 $16,555
66 $16,401
67 $16,247
68 $16,093
69 $15,939
70 $15,785
71 $15,631
72 $15,477
73 $15,323

