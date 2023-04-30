2023 LIV Golf Singapore final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LIV Golf Singapore final leaderboard is headed by winner Talor Gooch, who earned the LIV Golf win at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Gooch won his second-consecutive event on the series with a playoff win over Sergio Garcia after both players finished the 54-hole regulation tournament at 17-under 196.

Brooks Koepka finished a shot out of the playoff to end up solo third, while Scott Vincent finished in solo fourth for his best LIV finish.

Gooch won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Singapore recap notes

Gooch earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 47 players finishing the event in the fourth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Range Goats team finished first by one shot, with the four team members (Gooch, Bubba Watson, Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Fireballs earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Crushers finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues in two weeks in Tulsa, Okla.

2023 LIV Golf Singapore final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

