2023 LIV Golf Singapore final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
04/30/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 LIV Golf Singapore final leaderboard is headed by winner Talor Gooch, who earned the LIV Golf win at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Gooch won his second-consecutive event on the series with a playoff win over Sergio Garcia after both players finished the 54-hole regulation tournament at 17-under 196.

Brooks Koepka finished a shot out of the playoff to end up solo third, while Scott Vincent finished in solo fourth for his best LIV finish.

Gooch won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Singapore recap notes

Gooch earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 47 players finishing the event in the fourth completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Range Goats team finished first by one shot, with the four team members (Gooch, Bubba Watson, Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Fireballs earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Crushers finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues in two weeks in Tulsa, Okla.

2023 LIV Golf Singapore final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Talor Gooch -17 64 65 67 196 $4,000,000
2 Sergio Garcia -17 65 64 67 196 $2,125,000
3 Brooks Koepka -16 65 65 67 197 $1,500,000
4 Scott Vincent -15 69 62 67 198 $1,050,000
5 Mito Pereira -14 67 66 66 199 $975,000
T6 Jason Kokrak -12 67 68 66 201 $737,500
T6 Cameron Smith -12 65 66 70 201 $737,500
T8 Joaquin Niemann -11 70 66 66 202 $588,333
T8 Charles Howell III -11 69 70 63 202 $588,333
T8 Harold Varner III -11 71 66 65 202 $588,333
T11 Peter Uihlein -10 69 68 66 203 $495,000
T11 Cameron Tringale -10 65 66 72 203 $495,000
T13 Phil Mickelson -9 66 66 72 204 $293,333
T13 Eugenio Chacarra -9 71 69 64 204 $293,333
T13 Patrick Reed -9 67 70 67 204 $293,333
T16 Louis Oosthuizen -8 66 69 70 205 $232,666
T16 Marc Leishman -8 69 68 68 205 $232,666
T16 Jediah Morgan -8 70 67 68 205 $232,666
T19 Bryson DeChambeau -7 66 70 70 206 $193,000
T19 Kevin Na -7 68 69 69 206 $193,000
T19 Anirban Lahiri -7 72 67 67 206 $193,000
T19 Carlos Ortiz -7 73 64 69 206 $193,000
T23 Dustin Johnson -6 69 68 70 207 $167,000
T23 Danny Lee -6 68 69 70 207 $167,000
T23 Bubba Watson -6 70 66 71 207 $167,000
T23 Thomas Pieters -6 70 68 69 207 $167,000
T27 Brendan Steele -5 74 68 66 208 $160,000
T27 Laurie Canter -5 70 70 68 208 $160,000
T27 Ian Poulter -5 71 71 66 208 $160,000
T30 Matt Jones -4 70 67 72 209 $154,000
T30 Henrik Stenson -4 69 71 69 209 $154,000
T30 Paul Casey -4 76 70 63 209 $154,000
T33 Sebastián Muñoz -3 73 67 70 210 $148,000
T33 Charl Schwartzel -3 67 73 70 210 $148,000
T33 David Puig -3 70 69 71 210 $148,000
T36 Richard Bland -2 70 73 68 211 $140,000
T36 Graeme McDowell -2 74 68 69 211 $140,000
T36 Bernd Wiesberger -2 71 70 70 211 $140,000
T36 Lee Westwood -2 70 72 69 211 $140,000
T36 Pat Perez -2 73 69 69 211 $140,000
T41 Martin Kaymer -1 72 66 74 212 $131,000
T41 Branden Grace -1 70 70 72 212 $131,000
T41 Matthew Wolff -1 73 72 67 212 $131,000
T41 Dean Burmester -1 69 74 69 212 $131,000
45 Sihwan Kim 1 70 71 73 214 $126,000
46 Chase Koepka 2 72 75 68 215 $124,000
47 Abraham Ancer 4 72 72 73 217 $122,000
48 James Piot 8 70 78 73 221 $120,000

