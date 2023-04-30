2023 JM Eagle LA Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

04/30/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Hannah Green
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship prize money payout is from the $3 million purse, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of JM Eagle LA Championship prize pool is at $450,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $281,376. JM Eagle LA Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $6,626.

JM Eagle LA Championship field is headed by Hannah Green, Cheyenne Knight, Aditi Ashok and more.

The LPGA Tour logo

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 67 players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $450,000
2 $281,376
3 $204,118
4 $157,901
5 $127,094
6 $103,985
7 $87,039
8 $76,257
9 $68,554
10 $62,391
11 $57,768
12 $53,916
13 $50,527
14 $47,448
15 $44,674
16 $42,209
17 $40,054
18 $38,205
19 $36,665
20 $35,431
21 $34,200
22 $32,966
23 $31,737
24 $30,502
25 $29,424
26 $28,347
27 $27,266
28 $26,189
29 $25,111
30 $24,187
31 $23,261
32 $22,337
33 $21,413
34 $20,487
35 $19,719
36 $18,948
37 $18,180
38 $17,409
39 $16,637
40 $16,022
41 $15,406
42 $14,791
43 $14,172
44 $13,557
45 $13,094
46 $12,633
47 $12,170
48 $11,707
49 $11,246
50 $10,783
51 $10,476
52 $10,167
53 $9,859
54 $9,552
55 $9,243
56 $8,933
57 $8,628
58 $8,318
59 $8,013
60 $7,702
61 $7,550
62 $7,394
63 $7,241
64 $7,087
65 $6,931
66 $6,778
67 $6,626

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.