2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta live streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, Peacock, Paramount Plus
PGA Tour

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta live streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, Peacock, Paramount Plus

04/27/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Tony Finau
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta live streaming schedule features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, in the 27th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

How to watch 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta live streaming

With 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta live streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and CBS Sports have their live streams for all four days of the tournament at Vidanta Vallarta.

There will be 144 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win Mexico Open at Vidanta.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta streaming websites and apps

All four days of the event will stream live online on Golf Channel, through their website and the CBS Sports app, with three hours of coverage during the first two days. All NBC-related coverage is available through Peacock, the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com if you have a subscription to Golf Channel. Golf Channel can be watched online without a cable subscription through FuboTV, YouTube TV and other services.

Separate from online streams of TV coverage, PGA Tour Live offers exclusive, unique live streams of coverage before the TV broadcast. PGA Tour Live which can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription. However, for alternate events, there is no PGA Tour Live coverage.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, April 27

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
  • PGA Tour Live: 8:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
  • PGA Tour Live: 8:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.
  • CBS broadcast: 3-6 p.m.
  • PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.
  • CBS broadcast: 3-6 p.m.
  • PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.