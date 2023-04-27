2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta live streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, Peacock, Paramount Plus

The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta live streaming schedule features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, in the 27th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

How to watch 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta live streaming

With 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta live streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and CBS Sports have their live streams for all four days of the tournament at Vidanta Vallarta.

There will be 144 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win Mexico Open at Vidanta.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta streaming websites and apps

All four days of the event will stream live online on Golf Channel, through their website and the CBS Sports app, with three hours of coverage during the first two days. All NBC-related coverage is available through Peacock, the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com if you have a subscription to Golf Channel. Golf Channel can be watched online without a cable subscription through FuboTV, YouTube TV and other services.

Separate from online streams of TV coverage, PGA Tour Live offers exclusive, unique live streams of coverage before the TV broadcast. PGA Tour Live which can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription. However, for alternate events, there is no PGA Tour Live coverage.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, April 27

Golf Channel broadcast: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Golf Channel broadcast: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 30