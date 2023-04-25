2023 Insperity Invitational purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Champions Tour

2023 Insperity Invitational purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

04/25/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Bernhard Langer
  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Insperity Invitational purse is set for $2.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $405,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Insperity Invitational field is headed by Steve Alker, Steve Stricker, Padraig Harrington and David Toms, among the other greats competing this week.

It's the seventh event of the season, with 78 players taking on the Texas host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

The Insperity Invitational will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

The PGA Tour Champions logo

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2023.

At the season of the season in 2023, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2023 Insperity Invitational purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $405,000
2 $237,600
3 $194,400
4 $162,000
5 $129,600
6 $108,000
7 $97,200
8 $86,400
9 $75,600
10 $70,200
11 $64,800
12 $59,400
13 $54,000
14 $51,300
15 $48,600
16 $45,900
17 $43,200
18 $40,500
19 $38,070
20 $35,640
21 $33,480
22 $31,320
23 $29,700
24 $28,350
25 $27,000
26 $25,650
27 $24,570
28 $23,490
29 $22,410
30 $21,330
31 $20,250
32 $19,440
33 $18,630
34 $17,820
35 $17,010
36 $16,200
37 $15,390
38 $14,850
39 $14,310
40 $13,770
41 $13,230
42 $12,690
43 $12,150
44 $11,610
45 $11,070
46 $10,530
47 $9,990
48 $9,450
49 $8,910
50 $8,370
51 $7,830
52 $7,290
53 $6,750
54 $6,480
55 $6,210
56 $5,940
57 $5,670
58 $5,400
59 $5,130
60 $4,860
61 $4,590
62 $4,320
63 $4,050
64 $3,780
65 $3,510
66 $3,240
67 $2,970
68 $2,700
69 $2,538
70 $2,376
71 $2,214
72 $2,052
73 $1,890
74 $1,782
75 $1,674
76 $1,566
77 $1,458
78 $1,350

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.